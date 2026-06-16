Argentina vs Algeria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 16, 2026

Argentina will face Algeria at the Boston Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Messi's Albiceleste will make their debut against a tough opponent like Algeria. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Algeria Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Argentina vs Algeria in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting contest.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Algeria for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide qualified new users with a complimentary five-day trial.

Available nationwide on either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening whistle through every pivotal sequence and game-changing moment.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina‘s quest to defend its World Cup crown begins with one of the tournament’s most anticipated group-stage matchups. Fresh off their triumph in Qatar, Lionel Messi and the reigning champions enter the competition aiming to achieve a rare feat accomplished only by Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962): winning back-to-back World Cups.

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Standing in their way is a dangerous Algeria squad that has established itself as one of Africa’s premier national teams. Led by Riyad Mahrez, the Desert Foxes have the talent and experience to challenge one of the tournament favorites and will be eager to make a statement by pulling off an early upset.

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Argentina vs Algeria: Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

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Algeria (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Samir Chergui, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Mohamed Amine Amoura; Amine Gouiri.

What time is the Argentina vs Algeria match?

The match kicks off today, June 16, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM