What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Algeria today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Lionel Messi's Argentina begin their 2026 World Cup journey against Algeria today with an intriguing Group J match, where the result could impact the remainder of the group stage.

Argentina begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey against a tough opponent in Algeria. Lionel Messi is expected to play today in what will be his sixth appearance in the tournament, as they aim to win back-to-back titles.

Argentina and Algeria face off at Kansas City Stadium with hot and humid conditions expected to surround the game. Starting off on the wrong foot could be decisive for both nations.

Austria and Jordan are the other two teams in Group J. Argentina, led by head coach Lionel Scaloni, aim to establish themselves early as title contenders. Both Argentina and Algeria are expected to show up with strong lineups.

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What happens if Argentina defeat Algeria?

If Argentina defeat Algeria, they will earn their first three points at the 2026 World Cup and temporarily move to the top of Group J. If Austria and Jordan draw their match, La Albiceleste would sit alone at the top of the group with three points.

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the international friendly.

What happens if Argentina and Algeria tie?

If Argentina and Algeria tie, both teams would finish the opening matchday with one point. Their position in the group standings will depend in the Austria vs. Jordan game that closes Tuesday’s World Cup action.

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What happens if Argentina lose to Algeria today?

A defeat against Algeria would be the worst-case scenario for Argentina. Starting with zero points and only six remaining to play for could jeopardize their chances of reaching the Round of 16, especially if there is a winner in the Austria vs Jordan match.

However, with more teams advancing from the group stage at the 2026 World Cup, the margin for error is bigger than in previous tournaments. Even the eight best third-place teams reach the round of 16.