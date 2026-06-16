Austria vs Jordan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 17, 2026

Austria will take on Jordan at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Austria returns to the World Cup facing debutant Jordan. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Austria vs Jordan Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time 12:00 AM (ET) / 9:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Austria vs Jordan in the USA

Television viewers in the United States can catch the match live on FS1 and Telemundo via their regular cable or satellite packages.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Austria vs Jordan for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering a free five-day trial for eligible new customers.

With coverage available nationwide on either service, supporters can follow all the action, pivotal moments, and game-changing plays from opening whistle to final whistle.

Yazeed Abulaila of Jordan – Sona Maleterova/Getty Images

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Austria opens its World Cup campaign with hopes of challenging for a spot in the knockout rounds behind group favorite Argentina, with Algeria also expected to be in the mix.

Making its first World Cup appearance since 1998, Austria sees this match as a key opportunity to start strong.

Jordan, meanwhile, is set for its historic World Cup debut and will be determined to make a lasting impression by pulling off a positive result in its opening game.

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Austria vs Jordan: Predicted Lineups

Austria (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Konrad Laimer, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch; Marko Arnautovic.

Jordan (3-4-3): Yazeed Abulaila; Saleem Obaid, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib; Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha; Mousa Al Tamari, Ali Olwan, Odeh Al Fakhouri.

What time is the Austria vs Jordan match?

The match kicks off today, June 17, at 12:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:00 AM

Central Time: 11:00 PM

Mountain Time: 10:00 PM

Pacific Time: 9:00 PM