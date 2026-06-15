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Belgium vs Egypt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 15, 2026

Belgium will face Egypt at the Seattle Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. De Bruyne's Belgium clashes with Salah's Egypt. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt
© Kirk Irwin/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt
Match Summary
MatchBelgium vs Egypt
Tournament2026 World Cup
DateMonday, June 15, 2026
Time3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsFOX, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Belgium vs Egypt in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live on FOX and Telemundo through their standard TV broadcasts.

Fans who prefer streaming can tune in via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. This is one soccer showdown you won’t want to miss.

Can I watch Belgium vs Egypt for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which provide qualified new users with a complimentary five-day trial.

Available nationwide through either platform, the broadcast delivers every crucial sequence and standout moment from opening kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A marquee matchup looms as two rivals meet in a clash expected to deliver high drama. Group G looks tightly contested with all four sides—alongside Iran and New Zealand—appearing closely matched, though Belgium enter as the clear favorites to finish atop the standings thanks to their pedigree and talent.

Kevin De Bruyne and company will be targeting all three points to strengthen that push, but standing in their way is Egypt, a dangerous opponent led by Mohamed Salah. The African side has shown flashes of quality in recent friendlies and will be aiming to spring an upset against one of Europe’s elite squads.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium – Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Belgium vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku; Romelu Lukaku.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohanad Lasheen, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ahmed Zizo; Omar Marmoush.

What time is the Belgium vs Egypt match?

The match kicks off today, June 15, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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