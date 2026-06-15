Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting today for Belgium vs Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

In Belgium’s 2026 World Cup opener against Egypt, Romelu Lukaku was not included in the starting lineup. Needless to say, it took many by surprise.

Belgium face Egypt in the opening match of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite having Romelu Lukaku as one of their most powerful attacking options, head coach Rudi Garcia opted for Charles De Ketelaere as the lone striker for tactical reasons.

Keeping Lukaku on the bench for this match is a decision that is, at the very least, intriguing. The prolific striker is Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer, having scored 90 goals in 126 appearances.

Rudi Garcia’s attack combines experience, talent, and youth. Kevin De Bruyne will serve as the main playmaker, supported on the flanks by Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard.

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On the other side stands Egypt. The Pharaohs, currently ranked 30th in the FIFA World Rankings, are an African powerhouse that arrived in the USA, Mexico, and Canada with Mohamed Salah as their main figurehead in their pursuit of success.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Group G kicks off with this compelling matchup between two teams aiming to establish themselves as contenders. Belgium, despite not relying on foreign-born players, has plenty of reasons to believe it can make a strong impact in the tournament.

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What awaits Belgium beyond Egypt in the 2026 World Cup

Following their initial encounter with Egypt, Belgium will navigate the remainder of their Group G fixtures in the United States and Canada. The Red Devils will first cross paths with Iran on Sunday, June 21, 2026, playing at the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California.

Rudi Garcia’s squad will then conclude their group stage campaign on Friday, June 26, 2026, when they travel north to face New Zealand at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada.