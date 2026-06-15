Belgium vs Egypt LIVE: Confirmed lineups, uniforms and referee for the 2026 World Cup Group G Matchday 1

Belgium and Egypt are set to square off today in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opener, with confirmed lineups, uniforms and referee. Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Belgium and Egypt are locked in and ready to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns in a highly anticipated Group G opener, with confirmed lineups, uniforms and referee. With both squads desperate to secure three points early in the group stage, the world is eager to watch global superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah trade blows as they lead their respective nations onto the pitch.

[Watch Belgium vs Egypt live in the USA on Fubo]

On one hand, Belgium look to assert their dominance early and seize the top spot in the group, while Egypt are fiercely determined to rewrite their World Cup narrative and secure a ticket to the knockout rounds, shaking off the ghost of a winless campaign at Russia 2018.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.