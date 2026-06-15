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Belgium vs Egypt LIVE: Confirmed lineups, uniforms and referee for the 2026 World Cup Group G Matchday 1

Belgium and Egypt are set to square off today in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opener, with confirmed lineups, uniforms and referee. Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage.

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.
© Daniel Bartel and Kirk Irwin/Getty ImagesKevin De Bruyne of Belgium and Mohamed Salah of Egypt.

Belgium and Egypt are locked in and ready to kick off their 2026 World Cup campaigns in a highly anticipated Group G opener, with confirmed lineups, uniforms and referee. With both squads desperate to secure three points early in the group stage, the world is eager to watch global superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah trade blows as they lead their respective nations onto the pitch.

[Watch Belgium vs Egypt live in the USA on Fubo]

On one hand, Belgium look to assert their dominance early and seize the top spot in the group, while Egypt are fiercely determined to rewrite their World Cup narrative and secure a ticket to the knockout rounds, shaking off the ghost of a winless campaign at Russia 2018.

Follow every minute of the action, critical plays, and key highlights with our comprehensive live-blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Confirmed city, stadium and weather for the game

With both teams deep in preparation for the upcoming clash, Seattle is set to host the matchup under what is expected to be ideal weather conditions.

Confirmed uniforms and referees

Belgium and Egypt are gearing up for the upcoming World Cup opener, and they already know their uniforms and the referees that will officiate today, lead by Ramon Abatti Abel from Brazil.

Egypt lineup

Egypt's starting XI: Mostafa Shoubir; Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fatouh; Eman Ashour, Mostafa Zico, Hamdy Fathy, Mohanad Lashin, Marawan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

Belgium lineup

Belgium's starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere.

Egypt and Belgium's ranking

Ahead of this crucial Group G showdown, Belgium are ranked higher than Egypt on paper, but we will see if that analytical advantage actually translates into a victory for the Europeans on the pitch.

H2H between Belgium and Egypt

Belgium and Egypt will face each other for the fifth time in an official game. However, this will be the first time playing in a World Cup, and the H2H is currently tied with two victories for Egypt and two victories for Belgium.

Start time and how to watch

Belgium vs Egypt will get underway at 3:00 PM (PT: 12:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Belgium and Egypt live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium,

Belgium and Egypt clash in 2026 World Cup opener

Welcome to our live blog of this 2026 World Cup Group G matchup!

Belgium face Egypt at Seattle Stadium, looking to make a strong start.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as the Netherlands and Japan clash in Arlington!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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