Breel Embolo’s profile: Who is Switzerland’s striker? Age, height, nationality, partner, career and more

Breel Embolo is one of Switzerland's top forwards, with a career spanning the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the national team. His background, family and rise through European soccer continue to draw attention.

Breel Embolo has been one of Switzerland‘s most consistent attacking players since making his senior debut in 2015. He has been representing the country at multiple FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships.

He currently plays in France’s Ligue 1 after joining a club from AS Monaco in 2025. Before arriving in France, he built his reputation with FC Basel, where he won three consecutive Swiss Super League titles.

His blend of strength, speed and versatility has allowed him to play as a center forward, second striker and winger throughout his career, making him one of Murat Yakin team’s most valuable attacking options.

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How old is Breel Embolo?

Breel Embolo is 29 years old. He was born on February 14, 1997, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, before moving to Switzerland as a child. After progressing through the Swiss youth system, he became eligible to represent the national team in 2015.

Breel Embolo during a international friendly match (Source: Sona Maleterova/Getty Images)

He made his professional debut with FC Basel at just 17 years old and quickly emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young strikers. Nearly a decade later, he has played in Switzerland, Germany and France.

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How tall is Breel Embolo?

Breel Embolo is 6-foot-0 (1.84 meters) tall. His combination of size, strength and speed has made him a difficult matchup for defenders throughout his career, allowing him to play as both a center forward and a wide attacker.

Although he is primarily a striker, his athleticism enables him to contribute in several attacking roles. His physical style, pressing ability and hold-up play have made him a valuable option for every club he has represented.

What is Breel Embolo’s nationality?

Breel Embolo is Swiss. Although he was born in Cameroon, he moved to Switzerland with his family when he was a young child and later obtained Swiss citizenship in 2015, becoming eligible to represent the national team.

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Before making his senior debut, he represented Switzerland at several youth levels. His multicultural background has made him one of the country’s best-known international players and he has proudly represented Switzerland.

Breel Embolo’s family: Does he have a partner?

Breel Embolo has a longtime partner and is a father. The Switzerland forward has been in a relationship with Swiss model Naomi since 2017, although the couple has chosen to keep most of their private life out of the public eye.

They welcomed their daughter, Naliya, in June 2018, shortly before the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He has frequently described himself as a family-oriented person.

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During interviews early in his career, he spoke about the importance of his loved ones and how becoming a father changed his perspective while he was recovering from a serious ankle injury.

He has also said that his family’s support played a major role throughout his rehabilitation and return to professional soccer. He was born in Cameroon, before moving to Switzerland with his mother and brother at the age of five.

His parents separated when he was young, and his mother later settled in Basel with her new husband, where he began playing soccer and eventually joined FC Basel’s academy. He has often credited his family for helping him adapt.

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Which club does Breel Embolo play for?

Breel Embolo plays for Rennes in France’s Ligue 1. He joined the French club in September 2025 after three seasons with AS Monaco and signed a contract through 2029.

Before arriving at Rennes, he played for FC Basel, Schalke 04, Borussia Monchengladbach and AS Monaco. Across those clubs, he competed in the Swiss Super League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League.

Breel Embolo’s international career with Switzerland

Breel Embolo has represented Switzerland since 2015 and is one of the most experienced forwards. He made his senior debut in March 2015 and has since earned more than 90 international caps, scoring over 25 goals for his country.

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Breel Embolo during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

He has represented Switzerland at UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Euro 2020, UEFA Euro 2024, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Throughout those tournaments, he has remained a key part of the national team’s attack thanks to his versatility and experience.

Breel Embolo’s career highlights

Made his professional debut with FC Basel at just 17 years old: Embolo broke into Basel’s first team in 2014 and immediately established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents, scoring 32 goals and providing 26 assists in 104 appearances.

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Won three consecutive Swiss Super League titles: During his time at Basel, he helped the club capture league championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016, cementing his reputation before moving abroad.

Earned a move to the Bundesliga: His performances with Basel led Schalke 04 to sign him in 2016. He later spent three seasons with Borussia Mönchengladbach, making more than 150 Bundesliga appearances across both clubs.

Competed in Europe’s biggest club competitions: Embolo has played regularly in both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, representing FC Basel, Schalke 04, Borussia Monchengladbach and AS Monaco against Europe’s elite clubs.

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Continued his career in Ligue 1: After three seasons with AS Monaco, he signed a four-year contract with Rennes in September 2025, where he has remained an important attacking player.

Became one of Switzerland’s most-capped forwards: Since making his senior international debut in 2015, Embolo has surpassed 90 appearances for Switzerland while scoring more than 25 international goals and representing his country at multiple FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships.

Overcame major injuries to return to the highest level: Despite suffering serious setbacks early in his Bundesliga career, Embolo rebuilt his career and remained a regular starter for both club and country, highlighting his resilience and consistency.