In which leagues and clubs do Switzerland players compete?

Coming into the 2026 World Cup with several unsung heroes, Switzerland are determined to achieve immortality with their 26-man roster, which features players competing all across the globe.

Switzerland are chasing their best finish in World Cup history at the 2026 World Cup. Although the Nati feature several players who are household names in soccer, they also have their share of lesser-known talents, some of whom are poised to take major steps forward in their careers after the biggest international competition.

Switzerland’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup has several distinctive characteristics. Not only are iconic figures such as Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Yann Sommer not playing at the 2026 World Cup, but the roster assembled by head coach Murat Yakin also features a long list of players born abroad who represent Switzerland.

Not only that, but the players on Switzerland’s squad represent clubs all over the globe. Clearly, Yakin and his coaching staff have had to tune in to several different leagues worldwide to keep a close eye on their players’ performances ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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Switzerland’s squad and their clubs

Switzerland’s starting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel currently plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga—Germany’s top-flight competition. The other goalkeepers on the squad: Marvin Keller and Yvon Mvogo play for Young Boys (Switzerland) and Lorient (France), respectively.

Ricardo Rodriguez of Switzerland.

At the defenders position, the vast majority plays in Bundesliga. Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart) all play in Germany’s top-flight division. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji plays for Inter Milan in Serie A (Italy), whereas Ricardo Rodriguez and Eray Comert play in La Liga (Spain) for Real Betis and Valencia, respectively.

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Midfielders and forwards

In midfield, Denis Zakaria plays for AS Monaco in France’s Ligue 1. Remo Freuler and Michel Aebischer both play for Bologna in Serie A, while Ardon Jashari represents AC Milan in the same league.

Breakout star Johan Manzambi plays for Freiburg in the Bundesliga, though his future is up in the air. Staying in the Bundesliga, Fabian Rieder plays for Augsburg. Djibril Sow represents Sevilla in La Liga, while Granit Xhaka plays for Sunderland in the Premier League.

In attack, Switzerland’s main forward Breel Embolo plays for Rennes in France. The Premier League is the most represented domestic league among strikers, with Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Leeds United), and Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) all plying their trade in England. Christian Fassnacht plays for Swiss giants BSC Young Boys. The 27-year-old midfielder Ruben Vargas represents Sevilla in La Liga, while Cedric Itten plays for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

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Which league features the most Swiss internationals?

The Bundesliga is home to the most Swiss players on the national team’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. With a total of nine players competing in Germany’s top flight, the Bundesliga ranks first, followed by the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga with four players each. Ligue 1 comes next with three players, one more than the Swiss Super League.

League (Country) Amount of Swiss players Bundesliga (Germany) 9 Premier League (England) 4 Serie A (Italy) 4 La Liga (Spain) 4 Ligue 1 (France) 3 Swiss Super League (Switzerland) 2

As for the club with the most Swiss representatives at the 2026 World Cup, there is a three-way tie, with Young Boys, Sevilla, and Bologna each contributing two players.