Players born abroad who represent Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup

Switzerland have long been one of the most multicultural national teams in international soccer, and their squad for the 2026 World Cup reflects that reality once again.

The Swiss roster led by Granit Xhaka features players with roots from across Europe, Africa, and South America, helping create one of the most diverse squads in the tournament.

While the vast majority of Switzerland’s 26-man squad was born inside the country, a handful of players were born abroad before eventually representing the Swiss national team. Those players have become important contributors as Switzerland looks to make another deep run on the world’s biggest stage.

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Which Switzerland players were born outside the country?

Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, three were born outside Switzerland. Goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo was born in Cameroon before moving to Switzerland at a young age.

Forward Breel Embolo was also born in Cameroon. He later moved to Switzerland and developed into one of the national team’s most recognizable attacking players. Goalkeeper Marvin Keller rounds out the list after being born in England before representing Switzerland internationally.

How many players of the Swiss national team were born in Switzerland?

23 players born in Switzerland made the country’s 2026 World Cup squad: Gregor Kobel, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Eray Cömert, Aurele Amenda, Luca Jaquez, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Christian Fassnacht, Ruben Vargas, Noah Okafor, Zeki Amdouni, and Cedric Itten.

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That means nearly 90 percent of Switzerland’s World Cup roster was born inside the country. While the Swiss roster continues to benefit from players with diverse family backgrounds and international roots, the vast majority of the squad developed within Switzerland and now forms the core of a team hoping to make a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.