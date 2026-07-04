Canada vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 4, 2026

Canada will take on Morocco at the Houston Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. One of the hosts faces the tough Moroccan team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada vs Morocco Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Canada vs Morocco in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on FOX and Telemundo through cable and satellite television services.

Streaming coverage is available via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Canada vs Morocco for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, each platform gives viewers access to every crucial play, from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Morocco enters this Round of 16 clash riding plenty of momentum after an impressive showing against the Netherlands, where it exited only after a penalty shootout despite matching the European powerhouse throughout the match.

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Led by Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions are aiming for another trip to the quarterfinals, but Canada stands in the way after making history with its first World Cup points, first trip out of the group stage and first knockout-round win by defeating South Africa.

Jonathan David of Canada – Harry How/Getty Images

Canada vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups

Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio, Jacob Shaffelburg; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

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Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

What time is the Canada vs Morocco match?

The match kicks off today, July 4, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM