Are Netherlands out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Morocco?

The Netherlands lost to Morocco in the 2026 World Cup, but how does this reflect on their future in the tournament?

Morocco came into the 2026 World Cup as a huge contender after making the semifinals four years ago. They just confirmed that status by beating the Netherlands in the Round of 32 of the tournament.

The loss entails the Netherlands are effectively eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Their expectations were to go on a deep run, but they now faced an unexpected early exit.

Now, to be fair with the Netherlands, them drawing Morocco in the first KO round after winning their group is a very bad-dealt hand given how the draw has gone for other nations. Still, if one is seen as a contender, it must be able to beat another contenders. It’s a tough beat for them, but Morocco’s FIFA ranking coming into this game was a good one.

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Netherlands almost won in regulation vs Morocco

The matchup was the second of this World Cup to head into extra time after finishing tied 1-1 in regulation. Paraguay vs Germany also did it, but for this game, it was a whole battle where the Netherlands were losing until a 90th minute goal for Morocco forced the game to extra time and subsequently the penalty shootout.

Issa Diop scores his first-ever international goal and WHAT A TIME TO DO IT IN THE FIFA WORLD CUP 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/E3sKF402CI — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 30, 2026

The fact is the Monterrey Stadium was a warzone for a very intense, fast-paced matchup. Now, it’s all said and done and the Netherlands will unfortunately go home, as Morocco progress through to the Round of 16.

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Who will Morocco face in the Round of 16?

Morocco will go on to face Canada in the Round of 16. Objectively, it’s actually a more feasible game in the Round of 16 than what they had in the Round of 32 vs. Netherlands. Still, Morocco will come with much more fatigue. Canada played a day earlier and didn’t had to endure an intense extra time.