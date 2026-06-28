Canada’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs South Africa

Despite their strong performance and reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, Canada have actually slid down the FIFA World Rankings.

With the chance to become the first team to reach the round of 16, Canada take on South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium, under the officiating of referee Joao Pinheiro. Not just that, but the Canucks have a great opportunity to make up for the lost ground on FIFA World Rankings.

As it stands, Canada are No. 32 on the FIFA Rankings. As for South Africa’s FIFA ranking, they are ranked at No. 54. Entering the 2026 World Cup, Canada were at No. 30, meaning they’ve dropped two spots for coming in second place in Group B.

Fortunately for Canada, their current ranking isn’t official and they have more than enough time to reverse course and climb their way up in the FIFA World Rankings. All they need to do is simple—on paper—keep winning. Defeating Bafana Bafana in the round of 32 would be a good start, as Canada know what happens if they lose or tie against South Africa.

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Unofficial ranking

Because FIFA’s last update to its rankings came on June 11, before the start of the 2026 World Cup, and the next update won’t come until July 19, when the tournament crowns a new world champion, Canada’s current spot at No. 32 is only temporary.

Cyle Larin and Canada celebrating.

It means Canada would rank there if the 2026 World Cup ended right now. However, we all know it won’t. Some might say soccer’s biggest competition is only getting started as the knockout stage gets underway and the real fun begins. However, this also means the tournament could come to an early end for any team, including Canada.

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Canada will be away from home moving forward

The Great White North is well aware of what’s at stake when they take on Bafana Bafana in California. Despite being co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, Canada won’t play at home again in the tournament.

Thus, their loss to Switzerland not only caused them to drop a couple of spots in the FIFA World Rankings, but it also deprived them of home-field advantage moving forward. From now on, Canada will play in the United States in every round they advance to.