Christian Pulisic, USMNT reportedly face potential blow ahead of 2026 World Cup with Chris Richards hurt

Christian Pulisic and the USMNT are facing major tactical uncertainty just weeks away from the World Cup, as indispensable center-back Chris Richards has been sidelined.

A devastating injury report has emerged regarding Chris Richards just weeks ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For Christian Pulisic and the USMNT, it would be an incredibly difficult pill to swallow if the reliable center-back is ultimately forced off the U.S. team’s 26-man roster.

Richards has suffered two torn ligaments in his ankle, according to Crystal Palace’s head coach Oliver Gardner, cited by Sporting News‘ Kyle Bonn,casting serious doubt over his availability for his club’s upcoming matches. It is currently a 50/50 toss-up whether the defender will be cleared to play anytime soon, leaving his World Cup status in a precarious race against time.

Richards has developed into a defensive cornerstone for the USMNT under manager Mauricio Pochettino. Losing him would trigger massive anxiety for Pulisic and the rest of the squad regarding the backline’s stability on home soil. Without a locked-in starter of his caliber, the coaching staff will have to aggressively vet alternative options to anchor the defense.

Advertisement

This crushing setback only compounds a brutal stretch of luck for the USMNT, which already received a major blow following confirmation of Johnny Cardoso’s recent injury. If Richards is unable to recover in time, the list of high-profile absentees will become dangerously long for the Americans.

Chris Richards of Crystal Palace reacts as he receives medical treatment.

Assessing Pochettino’s defensive alternatives

While Pochettino boasts several depth options on his preliminary roster, none of the available candidates currently offer the exact blend of form and top-tier pedigree that Richards brings to the pitch.

Advertisement

Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson, and Austin Trusty loom as the primary candidates tasked with filling the massive void if Richards is officially ruled out of the tournament.

With a cloud of uncertainty hovering over Richards, and impactful names like Cardoso already sidelined alongside other roster bubble questions like Patrick Agyemang, the USMNT faces a grueling narrative of adversity just weeks before kicking off its group stage opener against Paraguay on June 12.