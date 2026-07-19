Claudio Tapia’s profile: Who is the AFA president? Age, height, and more

Claudio Tapia is one of the most recognizable figures in Argentinian soccer thanks to his role as the AFA president.

Claudio Tapia has a long history of relevance in the Argentinian soccer scene. His figure rose to prominence when he became the president of AFA. Now that he is basically the end-all be-all of Argentina’s soccer, there’s a lot to know about him.

Claudio Tapia officially became the president of the Argentine Football Association on March 29, 2017. He secured 40 out of the 43 votes to take over the leadership of AFA.

However, he previously served as AFA’s second vice-president from 2015 until his appointment as president. Since he’s been president, Argentina‘s national team has had a golden age despite a rocky start.

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How old is Claudio Tapia?

Born on September 22, 1967, Claudio Tapia is 58 years old. Tapia was born in Concepcion, San Juan, Argentina. However, he moved to San Telmo during his years as a child.

Claudio Tapia, President of AFA

Tapia was always involved in soccer as he played for Independiente’s youth divisions and then also as a striker for Barracas Central. However, his playing career ended prematurely, due to his own calling.

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How tall is Claudio Tapia?

While there is no clear or official height for Claudio Tapia, his estimated heigh is about 5’8″ (1.73m). The estimation comes based on pictures where he is standing next to Lionel Messi, who is 5’7″, and Tapia is just a fraction taller than Messi.

Claudio Tapia’s other roles in soccer

Since 2018, Tapia also serves as the CONMEBOL vice-president. Hence, the AFA president is a very busy, involved man in South American soccer. In fact, he is a powerful name in the soccer scene right now.

Is Claudio Tapia’s tenure as AFA president coming to an end?

As of now, Tapia will remain as the AFA president through at least 2029. He was reelected back in 2025. Hence, Tapia will still have plenty of time to keep making decisions in the commercial, sports, and organizational areas of AFA.

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What are Claudio Tapia’s achievements as AFA president?

Tapia’s tenure as AFA president is highlighted by a plethora of international success with the Argentina national team. Here are some of his best accolades since getting the president role.