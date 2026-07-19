Maria Becerra’s profile: Who is the Argentine singer? Age, hits, career and more of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final performer

Maria Becerra is set to take center stage before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, bringing a special musical moment to Argentina’s clash against Spain. Learn more about the Argentine singer’s career and rise to fame.

Maria Becerra is the artist chosen to perform Argentina’s national anthem before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final against Spain, bringing one of the most important songs in Argentine culture to the global stage.

She takes part in the pre-match ceremony as Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain prepare to compete for the biggest trophy in soccer. She rose from creating content on YouTube to one of the most recognized voices in music.

Her appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final adds another major milestone to a career that already includes international performances, chart success and historic moments for Argentine music.

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How old is Maria Becerra and where was she born?

Maria Becerra is 26 years old and was born on February 12, 2000, in Quilmes, Buenos Aires. The singer, whose full name is Maria de los Angeles Becerra, grew up in Argentina and became one of the most recognizable figures in the country’s modern urban music scene.

Maria Becerra during the red carpet for the Premios Platino 2026 (Source: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)

Before becoming an international music star, she gained popularity through social media, especially YouTube, where she began uploading videos as a teenager. Her early content included music covers, personal videos and creative projects that helped her build a large audience before transitioning into a professional singing career.

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Known by fans as “La Nena de Argentina”, she developed a style that blends urban pop, reggaeton and Latin sounds. Her rise from online creator to one of Argentina’s biggest artists has made her one of the leading names of the new generation of Latin music.

What songs made Maria Becerra internationally famous?

Maria Becerra became internationally famous through songs such as “Mienteme”, “Automatico” and “Corazon Vacio”, which helped establish her as a global Latin music figure. Her breakthrough came with “High”, especially after the remix featuring Tini Stoessel and Lola Indigo.

She later continued growing her international audience through collaborations with artists such as J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Enrique Iglesias and other major figures in Latin and global music.

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The singer even composed “Te Cura”, a song featured on the soundtrack of Fast X, one of the iconic installments of the franchise starring Vin Diesel. Not only has she become known worldwide, but she has also established herself as a major hitmaker.

What is Maria Becerra’s music career and biggest achievements?

Her debut studio album, “Animal” (2021), marked an important step in her evolution as a recording artist, while later releases continued expanding her audience across Latin America and beyond.

She has also earned recognition at major award shows and received multiple Latin Grammy nominations throughout her career. One of her biggest career milestones came in 2024, when she became the first female Argentine artist to sell out two consecutive shows at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium.

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Ahead of her appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, her trajectory represents the international growth of Argentine music, taking an artist who started online and placing her on one of the biggest stages in global sports.