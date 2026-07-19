Coldplay surprises fans with special souvenir at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina vs Spain

Coldplay added another unforgettable moment to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain, surprising fans inside the stadium with an exclusive keepsake that celebrated the historic halftime show.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain delivered far more than a battle for soccer’s biggest prize, as one of the creative producers behind the halftime show surprised fans by handing out special souvenirs.

As part of the historic halftime show directed by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, FIFA blended sport and live entertainment on an unprecedented scale, creating an experience that extended well beyond the action on the pitch.

One of the most talked-about details inside New York New Jersey Stadium came from the stands, where thousands of fans discovered a special keepsake waiting at their seats…

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What souvenir did fans receive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final?

Fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final received an exclusive Coldplay souvenir: a purple flag featuring the band’s signature heart logo and a personal thank-you note signed by Chris Martin.

A message from Coldplay in the stands at the #FIFAWorldCup final 🥹⚽️ | via @NAsfari pic.twitter.com/ZL9k7F8kwf — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) July 19, 2026

The gift was handed out before kickoff to commemorate the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show, giving spectators a keepsake from one of the tournament’s most historic entertainment moments.

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The souvenir consisted of a small purple flag displaying Coldplay’s iconic heart symbol, along with a printed message from Chris Martin thanking fans for being “a vital part” of the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final halftime show.

Rather than distributing standard promotional merchandise, FIFA and Coldplay chose a souvenir directly tied to the halftime production. The flag also became part of the stadium atmosphere, as many supporters waved it before kickoff.

After images of the flag spread across social media, many fans described it as a memorable reminder of the day soccer introduced its first Super Bowl-style halftime show, led creatively by Chris Martin and Global Citizen.