How many 2026 FIFA World Cup championship rings will be sold to fans?

The rings for the fans are not cheap, but they will be available in a large quantity.

Fans of the 2026 World Cup will have the opportunity to own an official replica of the rings that will be awarded to the players of Spain, who won the tournament. It will be a highly desired and collectible item for soccer lovers.

Initially, FIFA announced that 2,026 rings will be manufactured, this has already been confirmed. Out of that total, 1,996 rings will be available for fans to purchase anywhere in the world. The medals are another valuable item the champions will receive, but they will not be available to fans.

The rings can be purchased on a website called championsring2026.com, which is officially licensed by FIFA to sell these rings. They are manufactured in Switzerland and feature details from the championship, such as the trophy. Although they do not have the name “Spain” on them, they will feature the crest of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Advertisement

How much does a FIFA World Cup champions ring cost for fans?

The price of the ring is $12,000, which is quite a high amount for an official replica. However, for some fans, it will surely be worth it. This sets the price on par with rings from other tournaments, such as the NFL’s Super Bowl, which typically has expensive rings for fans.

2026 World Cup ring view (FIFA/championsring2026.com)

These rings hold a value that goes beyond the monetary, as this is the first World Cup where rings are awarded to the winners, in this case, to Spain as tournament champions. Furthermore, for some fans, it could be an investment, since they could potentially sell it for more money in the long run.

Advertisement

If we calculate the total sales for the 1,996 rings, we are talking about $23,952,000. This is a quite significant amount that will serve as an additional revenue stream for FIFA from the tournament, though the Swiss manufacturer will obviously keep a share of the sales.

Will rings be awarded again in the next World Cup?

Yes, it is highly likely that rings will be awarded again, just like other awards such as the Golden Ball, which in 2026 was won by a Spanish player for the first time in history. Additionally, it is likely that other awards will be included if FIFA deems it appropriate for future editions of the tournament.