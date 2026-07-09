Colombia prize money following 2026 World Cup Round of 16 elimination

Colombia were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16, but how much did they receive for reaching that stage?

Colombia were eliminated by Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, a result that not only closed the sporting path for La Tricolor in the tournament but also halted their possibility of accessing a larger financial prize within the FIFA payout scale.

Colombia secured $15 million for reaching the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, according to the prize scale. That was the accumulated amount for La Tricolor after overcoming the initial stages of the tournament.

The figure is explained by the tournament’s payment scheme. All participating teams received $9 million for playing the initial phase, while those who qualified for the next round (Round of 32) raised their income to $11 million. The national teams that reached the Round of 16 made it to the next level of the scale, earning $15 million. That was the point where Colombia finished after they fell to Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

How the prizes work

According to the prize scale of the world soccer governing body, all participating teams in the 2026 World Cup received an initial payment for playing the group stage. From there, the amounts increased based on the progress of each national team.

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia.

The scheme functions progressively: each round cleared implies a higher income for the national federations. Therefore, advancing in the tournament not only has sporting value, but also a direct economic effect for each qualified team.

Advertisement

The teams that overcame the first phase raised their income compared to the initial amount. Then, those who reached the Round of 16 accessed a higher prize, as happened with Colombia after advancing to that stage of the championship.

FIFA‘s logic rewards performance within the tournament. The further a national team goes, the higher the amount they receive. This structure gives direct elimination matches an additional weight for the federations.

Quarterfinals, semifinals, and final elevate payouts

The prize scheme for the 2026 World Cup shows that the amounts grow considerably in the final stretch. National teams that reach the quarterfinals are guaranteed $19 million, while those who continue advancing receive higher figures.

Advertisement

According to the same scale, the fourth-place team of the tournament will receive $27 million. Third place will obtain $29 million, the runner-up will take home $33 million, and the world champion will receive $50 million alongside the title.