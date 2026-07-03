What is the furthest Colombia has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

While Colombia has lacked consistency in World Cup qualification over the years, the South Americans already boast a historic deep run from their limited tournament appearances.

Colombia may not be a constant fixture at the FIFA World Cup, but the CONMEBOL nation has already left an indelible mark on the grand stage, highlighted by a historic, record-breaking tournament run 12 years ago.

In the history of the World Cup, Colombia’s finest hour came at Brazil 2014. Los Cafeteros marched all the way to the quarterfinals, winning four consecutive matches in spectacular fashion before finally bowing out to the hosts in a hard-fought knockout clash.

After failing to qualify for a single tournament since 2002, Colombia made a triumphant return in 2014, dominating Group C alongside Greece, Japan, and the Ivory Coast. Los Cafeteros swept the group stage with a perfect three wins out of three, firing in nine goals while conceding just two.

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A history defined by inconsistency

Colombia has qualified for seven FIFA World Cups in total. Their tournament debut came back at Chile 1962, where the South Americans were eliminated in the group stage, ultimately finishing 14th overall.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia looks on.

The nation’s most consistent era occurred during the 1990s, when they locked down three consecutive World Cup appearances from 1990 to 1998. Unfortunately, that cycle ended on a bitter note at France 1998, where a disappointing group-stage exit left them in 21st place—historically their lowest-ever finish in the competition.

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Following stellar 5th and 9th-place finishes in 2014 and 2018 respectively, expectations were sky-high for the South American heavyweights. However, Los Cafeteros suffered a shocking collapse during the grueling qualification cycle, failing to even book a ticket to the 2022 tournament before bouncing back for the expanded 2026 edition.