England vs Norway: Thomas Tuchel receives injury update on Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James at 2026 World Cup

England's injury picture remains one of the biggest questions ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal against Norway.

England received a positive injury update ahead of their 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Norway, with Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, and Reece James all seen training in the team’s final session in Miami before the match.

Their participation in the session is encouraging news for head coach Thomas Tuchel as England prepares for one of their most important matches of the tournament.

However, media access was limited to the first 15 minutes of the warm-up, so it remains unclear whether all three players completed the rest of the training session at full intensity.

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Declan Rice injury update in 2026 World Cup

The sight of Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James taking part in training is a strong positive sign for England. All three players have been dealing with physical concerns in recent days, and their presence on the training field suggests they are making progress in their recovery.

While the extent of their participation after the media’s 15-minute viewing window was not confirmed, being involved in the session is an important indication that they may be available for selection against Norway.

What happened to Declan Rice at the 2026 World Cup?

Declan Rice had been battling a virus leading up to the quarterfinal. His return to training is particularly important for England, as Rice has been a key figure in midfield throughout the World Cup.

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What is the latest on Marc Guehi and Reece James?

Marc Guehi had been dealing with a hamstring injury prior to the final training session. The defender’s involvement in training is a good sign for England’s defensive options, especially with the team preparing for a physically demanding match against Norway and Erling Haaland.

Reece James has also been recovering from muscular problems since the game against Ghana. James’ participation in training suggests that he is recovering well and could be an option for Tuchel against Norway in Miami.