Complete list of MLS players at 2026 World Cup: How many are participating apart from Lionel Messi?

With Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and a growing wave of MLS talent across 17 national teams, the 2026 FIFA World Cup could reveal a surprising depth of league influence that goes far beyond the biggest star names on the list.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to showcase a record-breaking MLS presence, with the league confirming 44 active players across 17 national teams, making it one of the most represented domestic competitions in the tournament.

While global superstar Lionel Messi headlines the list with Argentina, he is part of a much larger wave of MLS-based talent shaping the world’s biggest soccer stage. Current and former MLS players are expected to participate.

Players from clubs such as Inter Miami, LAFC, Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders will feature prominently in the tournament, with the United States and Canada leading the way in total call-ups.

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MLS players at the 2026 World Cup by national team

There will be 44 MLS players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup representing 17 different national teams, making MLS one of the most heavily represented domestic leagues in the tournament alongside Europe’s top competitions.

According to official MLS tracking, the United States and Canada lead the way with the highest concentration of call-ups, while players from South America, Africa, and Asia complete a truly global MLS footprint.

The list includes standout names such as Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, Inter Miami), Son Heung-min (LAFC, South Korea), James Rodriguez (Minnesota United, Colombia) and Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United, Paraguay).

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These players highlight how MLS is no longer just a developmental league, but also a destination for established international stars preparing for elite competition on the world stage. The full list of players include:

Miguel Almiron (M, Paraguay) | Atlanda United

Matias Galarza (M, Paraguay) | Atlanda United

Tim Ream (D, USA) | Charlotte FC

Chris Brady (GK, USA) | Chicago Fire FC

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D, South Africa) | Chicago Fire FC

Joel Waterman (D, Canada) | Chicago Fire FC

Miles Robinson (D, USA) | FC Cincinnati

Lucas Herrington (D, Australia) | Colorado Rapids

Max Arfsten (D, USA) | Columbus Crew

Steven Moreira (D, Cape Verde) | Columbus Crew

Louicius Deedson (F, Haiti) | FC Dallas

Herman Johansson (D, Sweden) | FC Dallas

Petar Musa (F, Croatia) | FC Dallas

Mathieu Choiniere (M, Canada) | Los Angeles Football Club

Stephen Eustaquio (M, Canada) | Los Angeles Football Club

Son Heung-Min (F, South Korea) | Los Angeles Football Club

Jacob Shaffelburg (M, Canada) | Los Angeles Football Club

Rodrigo De Paul (M, Argentina) | Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi (F, Argentina) | Inter Miami CF

Dayne St. Clair (GK, Canada) | Inter Miami CF

Michael Boxall (D, New Zealand) | Minnesota United FC

Carlos Harvey (M, Panama) | Minnesota United FC

James Rodriguez (M, Colombia) | Minnesota United FC

Ahmed Qasem (F, Iraq) | Nashville SC

Matt Turner (GK, USA) | New England Revolution

Matt Freese (GK, USA) | New York City Football Club

Aiden O’Neill (M, Australia) | New York City Football Club

Kai Trewin (M, Australia) | New York City Football Club

Maxime Crepeau (GK, Canada) | Orlando City

Braian Ojeda (M, Paraguay) | Orlando City

Marco Pasalic (F, Croatia) | Orlando City

Danley Jean Jacques (M, Haiti) | Philadelphia Union

Olwethu Makhanya (D, South Africa) | Philadelphia Union

Finn Surman (D, New Zealand) | Portland Timbers

Juan Manuel Sanabria (D, Uruguay) | Real Salt Lake

CJ Dos Santos (GK, Cape Verde) | San Diego FC

Anibal Godoy (M, Panama) | San Diego FC

Cristian Roldan (M, USA) | Seattle Sounders FC

Derrick Etienne Jr. (F, Haiti) | Toronto FC

Richie Laryea (D, Canada) | Toronto FC

Jonathan Osorio (M, Canada) | Toronto FC

Sebastian Berhalter (M, USA) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Andres Cubas (M, Paraguay) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Rayan Elloumi (F, Tunisia) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Which national teams have the most MLS players in 2026?

The national teams with the most MLS players at the 2026 World Cup are the United States and Canada, both leading the list with 8 MLS-based call-ups each, making them the clear epicenters of the influence in the tournament.

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For the U.S., MLS remains a core development pipeline, with players spread across key positions. Names such as Matt Turner and Cristian Roldan highlight how domestic clubs continue to supply experience and depth for the national team.

Canada mirrors this structure, with a strong MLS backbone led by players from LAFC, Toronto FC and Orlando City, including Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea and Stephen Eustaquio. Their cohesion is built on familiarity within the league.