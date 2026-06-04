Complete list of MLS players at 2026 World Cup: How many are participating apart from Lionel Messi?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to showcase a record-breaking MLS presence, with the league confirming 44 active players across 17 national teams, making it one of the most represented domestic competitions in the tournament.
While global superstar Lionel Messi headlines the list with Argentina, he is part of a much larger wave of MLS-based talent shaping the world’s biggest soccer stage. Current and former MLS players are expected to participate.
Players from clubs such as Inter Miami, LAFC, Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders will feature prominently in the tournament, with the United States and Canada leading the way in total call-ups.
MLS players at the 2026 World Cup by national team
There will be 44 MLS players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup representing 17 different national teams, making MLS one of the most heavily represented domestic leagues in the tournament alongside Europe’s top competitions.
According to official MLS tracking, the United States and Canada lead the way with the highest concentration of call-ups, while players from South America, Africa, and Asia complete a truly global MLS footprint.
The list includes standout names such as Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina, Inter Miami), Son Heung-min (LAFC, South Korea), James Rodriguez (Minnesota United, Colombia) and Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United, Paraguay).
These players highlight how MLS is no longer just a developmental league, but also a destination for established international stars preparing for elite competition on the world stage. The full list of players include:
- Miguel Almiron (M, Paraguay) | Atlanda United
- Matias Galarza (M, Paraguay) | Atlanda United
- Tim Ream (D, USA) | Charlotte FC
- Chris Brady (GK, USA) | Chicago Fire FC
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D, South Africa) | Chicago Fire FC
- Joel Waterman (D, Canada) | Chicago Fire FC
- Miles Robinson (D, USA) | FC Cincinnati
- Lucas Herrington (D, Australia) | Colorado Rapids
- Max Arfsten (D, USA) | Columbus Crew
- Steven Moreira (D, Cape Verde) | Columbus Crew
- Louicius Deedson (F, Haiti) | FC Dallas
- Herman Johansson (D, Sweden) | FC Dallas
- Petar Musa (F, Croatia) | FC Dallas
- Mathieu Choiniere (M, Canada) | Los Angeles Football Club
- Stephen Eustaquio (M, Canada) | Los Angeles Football Club
- Son Heung-Min (F, South Korea) | Los Angeles Football Club
- Jacob Shaffelburg (M, Canada) | Los Angeles Football Club
- Rodrigo De Paul (M, Argentina) | Inter Miami CF
- Lionel Messi (F, Argentina) | Inter Miami CF
- Dayne St. Clair (GK, Canada) | Inter Miami CF
- Michael Boxall (D, New Zealand) | Minnesota United FC
- Carlos Harvey (M, Panama) | Minnesota United FC
- James Rodriguez (M, Colombia) | Minnesota United FC
- Ahmed Qasem (F, Iraq) | Nashville SC
- Matt Turner (GK, USA) | New England Revolution
- Matt Freese (GK, USA) | New York City Football Club
- Aiden O’Neill (M, Australia) | New York City Football Club
- Kai Trewin (M, Australia) | New York City Football Club
- Maxime Crepeau (GK, Canada) | Orlando City
- Braian Ojeda (M, Paraguay) | Orlando City
- Marco Pasalic (F, Croatia) | Orlando City
- Danley Jean Jacques (M, Haiti) | Philadelphia Union
- Olwethu Makhanya (D, South Africa) | Philadelphia Union
- Finn Surman (D, New Zealand) | Portland Timbers
- Juan Manuel Sanabria (D, Uruguay) | Real Salt Lake
- CJ Dos Santos (GK, Cape Verde) | San Diego FC
- Anibal Godoy (M, Panama) | San Diego FC
- Cristian Roldan (M, USA) | Seattle Sounders FC
- Derrick Etienne Jr. (F, Haiti) | Toronto FC
- Richie Laryea (D, Canada) | Toronto FC
- Jonathan Osorio (M, Canada) | Toronto FC
- Sebastian Berhalter (M, USA) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Andres Cubas (M, Paraguay) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Rayan Elloumi (F, Tunisia) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Which national teams have the most MLS players in 2026?
The national teams with the most MLS players at the 2026 World Cup are the United States and Canada, both leading the list with 8 MLS-based call-ups each, making them the clear epicenters of the influence in the tournament.
For the U.S., MLS remains a core development pipeline, with players spread across key positions. Names such as Matt Turner and Cristian Roldan highlight how domestic clubs continue to supply experience and depth for the national team.
Canada mirrors this structure, with a strong MLS backbone led by players from LAFC, Toronto FC and Orlando City, including Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea and Stephen Eustaquio. Their cohesion is built on familiarity within the league.