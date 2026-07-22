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Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 22, 2026

Inter Miami take on Chicago Fire at the Nu Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. Lionel Messi isn't playing but Robert Lewandowski is expected to make his MLS debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Luis Suárez of Inter Miami
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLuis Suárez of Inter Miami
Match Summary
MatchInter Miami vs Chicago Fire
TournamentMLS
DateWednesday, July 22, 2026
Time7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamApple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

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This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A key Eastern Conference showdown is on tap as Inter Miami meets the Chicago Fire in a match with major playoff implications.

In a strong first half of the campaign led by Lionel Messi, Miami remained among the MLS elite to sit five points behind conference-leading Nashville SC. However, Lionel Messi won’t be playing against Chicago today, as he’s getting time to rest after making it all the way to the 2026 World Cup final with Argentina.

Chicago, third in the East with 26 points, has the opportunity to close the gap on both Nashville (33) and Miami (31) with a statement victory on the road. All eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to make his MLS debut with Chicago today.

Forward Hugo Cuypers of Chicago Fire – Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Forward Hugo Cuypers of Chicago Fire – Jeff Dean/Getty Images

What time is the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match?

The match kicks off today, July 22, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM
Central Time: 6:30 PM
Mountain Time: 5:30 PM
Pacific Time: 4:30 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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