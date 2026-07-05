Cristiano Ronaldo confirms this is his last World Cup but retirement from soccer will wait

When Cristiano Ronaldo speaks, the soccer world listens. Given that the Portuguese is one of the best players in history but also 41 years old, questions regarding his future and the relevance of this World Cup take center stage.

Speaking during a press conference, Ronaldo was clear, “Yes, this will be my last World Cup, and the most important thing is to enjoy it.” This affirmation obviously was a major one, which prompted reporters to ask about his career.

Ronaldo, in a more serious way, responded, “I’ll end my career, as I said a few years ago, when I decide to, not when you decide.” Hence, giving a leeway that his career will continue after this World Cup, but CR7 is not counting on getting to the next one.

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Ronaldo’s 2026 World Cup’s grade is a matter of perspective

Expectations on Ronaldo have always been absolutely high. Hence, he’s measured with a lot of scrutiny. Many are on the side that Ronaldo is a detriment to Portugal’s system as a whole given how his form is not as dominant as years prior.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

However, the other side is one focused in stats. Ronaldo has three goals in four matches and is still clinical when in the box and taking penalties. Plus, he brings a plethora of experience and big-match moments. So depending on one’s perspective, Ronaldo is an aid or a roadblock for Portugal. He is still as polarizing as ever.

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Portugal and Spain haven’t shown their best form yet

Portugal weren’t able to win their group in the 2026 World Cup, Spain did. However, Spain are very Lamine Yamal-dependent. Hence, when he hasn’t been on the field, Spain have been a very unreliable team.

As Portugal and Spain face off for the right to go to the quarterfinals, both need to show their best version. The fact is both were seen as World Cup contenders before the tournament began. Now, their stock mightbe a bit low.