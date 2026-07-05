Cristiano Ronaldo shows respect for Spain but believes Portugal will advance to 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

Portugal and Spain are both aiming to reach the quarterfinals in a match that could easily pass for a final. Cristiano Ronaldo, who confirmed he’s playing his last World Cup, has spent much of his career in the Spanish league, so he is no stranger to its next rivals, but he will be looking to lead his team forward and continue advancing in the tournament.

“As you know very well, I have a very special affection for Spain. My family is almost Spanish,” he said during the press conference. “Look, Spain are always candidates to win any tournament, whether it’s the World Cup, the European Championship, or any other competition.”

Although Ronaldo made it clear to reporters that Spain’s status as a former champion may give them a slight edge, he believes Portugal have enough tools to win and ultimately expects his team to come out on top.

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“In the end, whoever manages to take advantage of the small details in the match will be the winner,” he added. “And I hope that team will be Portugal. That’s my feeling, and I believe we will win.”

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The clash between Spain and Portugal is heating up

Players of the caliber of CR7 and Lamine Yamal will be on the pitch in a high-profile showdown. In the buildup, and in an effort to add even more spice to the occasion, goalkeeper Unai Simon downplayed Cristiano Ronaldo.

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“The Cristiano we have in the World Cup is not the same as six or seven years ago, at Real Madrid or in that prime,” he said to the press. Provoking this type of players is rarely a good sign. Ronaldo, whose future is still uncertain, will be looking to score his fourth goal of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tenure at Real Madrid cemented his legacy as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, transforming the club into an absolute European powerhouse. During his legendary nine-season run from 2009 to 2018, he maintained a staggering, greater than goal-per-game ratio, shattering records to become the club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals in just 438 appearances.

Ronaldo’s lethal attacking dominance propelled Los Blancos to 15 major trophies, highlighted by an astonishing 4 UEFA Champions League titles (including three consecutive wins from 2016 to 2018), 2 La Liga titles, and 2 Copas del Rey, forever redefining the modern standard of clinical excellence in Madrid.