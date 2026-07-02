Cristiano Ronaldo says decision on Portugal future will be made after 2026 World Cup

As Portugal's deep run in the 2026 World Cup marches on, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence regarding his international future, offering the media a rare, detailed glimpse into his long-term plans with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke through, delivering his first knockout-stage goal of the 2026 World Cup against Croatia to propel Portugal into a highly anticipated Round of 16 heavyweight clash against Spain.

In the wake of the emotional victory, the iconic forward offered a cryptic glimpse into his international future. “I don’t make reckless decisions,” Ronaldo told reporters postgame. “I will decide after the tournament, not now.”

By finding the back of the net, Ronaldo secured yet another historic milestone, reaching a statistical milestone that rival Lionel Messi cannot match at this stage of the 2026 tournament. However, all eyes now turn to his availability for the Spain match, as his second-half substitution against Croatia has sparked uncertainty surrounding his physical status.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s historic feat and the race against Messi

The 41-year-old’s equalizing penalty in Toronto not only rescued Portugal‘s campaign but also officially made him the oldest goalscorer in World Cup knockout history. This landmark breakthrough provides Ronaldo with a singular badge of honor in the modern era, adding another chapter to his legendary legacy just as Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare for their own high-stakes Round of 32 matchup against Cape Verde.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

However, the post-match celebrations were quickly tempered by questions surrounding the captain’s premature exit after manager Roberto Martinez opted to substitute him off in the 81st minute for Ruben Neves. Though teammate Goncalo Ramos ultimately stepped up to secure the dramatic 2-1 victory with a 94th-minute header, seeing Ronaldo forced to watch the final moments from the bench raised immediate red flags regarding his physical durability for the remainder of the tournament.

Advertisement

The next challenge: An Iberian derby in the Round of 16

The reward for surviving a grueling battle against Croatia is a monumental Iberian Derby against a rampant Spain squad that currently looks like the consensus tournament favorite.

Luis de la Fuente’s side earned their spot in the Round of 16 by completely outclassing Austria in a dominant 3-0 victory, extending an elite defensive run that has yet to concede a single goal in this World Cup.

Facing a flawless Spanish backline anchored by Unai Simon will require an entirely different level of attacking precision and physical sharpness from the Portuguese frontline. This upcoming clash with date and venue confirmed, will heavily test Portugal’s tactical depth, forcing Martinez to carefully evaluate whether to alter his setup to mirror Spain’s rapid pacing.