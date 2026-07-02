Video: Cristiano Ronaldo crying with Diogo Jota’s shirt after Portugal beat Croatia at 2026 World Cup

All the emotions came flooding down on Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia. It was all just too much to take. First, his sister said this would be Ronaldo’s “last dance”. Ronaldo followed that up by scoring his first knockout-stage goal in a World Cup.

Moreover, as Portugal barely hung on to advance to the Round of 16, and with the one-year anniversary of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s tragic passing approaching, Ronaldo broke down in tears as he paid tribute to the late Portuguese star, who would’ve been with the team at soccer’s biggest tournament.

After the World Cup‘s Round of 32 game came to an end and Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia was confirmed, the Lusos celebrated with their fans at Toronto Stadium. It was quite a miraculous victory. So many things had gone against Portugal, yet they caught so many lucky breaks that it almost seemed like there was something more at work.

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Cristiano Ronaldo puts on a Diogo Jota shirt to honor his late Portugal teammate ❤️



Jota passed away nearly a year ago, on July 3, 2025 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/7nOWviCRzv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2026

Portugal honor Diogo Jota

Perhaps, some would say, it was Jota’s doing, as he keeps an eye on his countrymen. For those looking for coincidences or symbols, the final score was 2-1 to Portugal, and Jota just happened to wear No. 21 for his national team.

While it was Cristiano who donned Jota’s shirt as a tribute, the entire team and staff posed for a picture in which Ronaldo held Jota’s No. 21 shirt at the center. On July 3, it will be one year since Jota and Silva’s tragic passing in Spain. Everybody who knew them is still clearly trying to process it all.

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If it’s any consolation, Ronaldo and Portugal managed to earn a victory so close to such a meaningful date. After the game, Ronaldo made sure to dedicate the win to Jota.

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to the sky and takes team picture with Diogo Jota’s jersey.

Liverpool unveil new memorial in tribute to Jota

With such an emotional date coming up in the calendar, Ronaldo and Portugal’s national team weren’t the only ones moved to tribute the late brothers. Liverpool, Jota’s club, unveiled a permanent memorial in Anfield, dedicated to Jota and Silva.

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We have installed a permanent memorial at Anfield in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, on the eve of the first anniversary of their tragic passing ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 2, 2026

As for Portugal, they will continue to honor Jota throughout the 2026 World Cup. Determined to make history and win their first world championship, the Lusos may be drawing strength from one of their best players, who won’t be on the pitch but is always watching from above. Against Croatia, his presence was definitely felt.