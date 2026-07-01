DR Congo vs England: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 1, 2026

DR Congo square off with England at the Atlanta Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Harry Kane and company take on DR Congo, who are coming off a historic run. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match DR Congo vs England Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch DR Congo vs England in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

The game will also stream on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this thrilling matchup.

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Can I watch DR Congo vs England for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services allow viewers to follow every key moment from the opening whistle to the final result.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England wrapped up a composed group stage run by finishing first with seven points, earning wins over Croatia and Panama alongside a 0-0 draw with Ghana to comfortably advance. Harry Kane and company now shift focus to a Round of 16 meeting with DR Congo.

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The African side made history of their own by progressing as one of the best third-placed teams after a demanding group that included Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan. Riding that breakthrough, Congo will look to keep the momentum going and challenge England with an upset bid on the big stage.

Yoane Wissa of Congo DR – Lars Baron/Getty Images

DR Congo vs England: Predicted Lineups

DR Congo (5-3-2): Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Jérôme Kapuadi, Simon Mpasi-Nzau, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Yannick Moutoussamy, Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Grady Mbuku, Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu.

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England (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, O’Reilly, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford.

What time is the DR Congo vs England match?

The match kicks off today, July 1, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM