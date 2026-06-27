DR Congo and Uzbekistan’s FIFA rankings updated for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

DR Congo and Uzbekistan conclude their group-stage campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an intriguing match.

DR Congo’s future will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Uzbekistan. Do they still have mathematical chances of qualifying? Yes. In fact, their current FIFA ranking ahead of this match places them above their opponents.

After drawing with Portugal and losing to Colombia, The Leopards currently sit in 46th place, maintaining that position. Their 1,472.37 points place them ahead of teams such as Venezuela and Czechia.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, sit 11 places behind the African side. Following two consecutive defeats and subsequent elimination, the Asian team is ranked 57th, after dropping seven positions.

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DR Congo’s hope

Atlanta Stadium will host DR Congo as they look to make history and reach the next stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The point earned on Matchday 1 against Portugal has put them in a strong position to achieve that goal.

Cedric Bakambu of DR Congo

To achieve that, they must defeat Uzbekistan to secure at least third place in Group K. With four points already earned, they are well positioned in the standings to advance to the Round of 32.

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Uzbekistan also in the mix

Curiously enough, despite losing both of their matches, Uzbekistan are still not officially eliminated from the group stage. A win over DR Congo would lift them into third place in the group, after which they would have to wait to see whether they advance to the Round of 32 or head home.