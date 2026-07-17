Thomas Tuchel could reportedly remain England manager despite World Cup semifinal loss to Argentina

Despite England's tough loss to Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, Thomas Tuchel could stay on as the Three Lions' manager.

Thomas Tuchel unfortunately fell short of reaching the 2026 World Cup final after a tough loss to Argentina. While the defeat drew heavy criticism from fans and former England players alike, his job with the national team is reportedly safe.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Three Lions manager is secure for the time being: “Tuchel is safe in his job. There were clauses in his lucrative contract that could have seen both parties end their partnership had England exited the World Cup before the quarter-finals.”

The article, co-authored by Jack Pitt-Brooke, Oliver Kay, David Ornstein, and Laurie Whitwell, also details how Pep Guardiola was once in the running to lead England. However, that was years ago, and Guardiola ultimately decided to remain with Manchester City.

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Does Tuchel have the roster to make another deep run at the 2030 World Cup?

The short answer is yes, England has more than enough talent to dominate heading into the 2030 World Cup. In fact, on paper, the squad depth they will possess by 2030 is terrifying strong with young players getting more experience in the upcoming years.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England and Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

However, whether Tuchel will be the man leading them is a massive question mark, and the biggest obstacle to 2030 success isn’t the player pool, it is the tactical “DNA” of the team when the stakes are highest.

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The beauty of England’s current cycle is that their biggest superstars are incredibly young. By 2030, the core of the team that suffered the heartbreaking 2-1 semifinal exit to Argentina will be in their absolute physical and mental primes: