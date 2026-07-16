Is Kylian Mbappe out of 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race after Lionel Messi won in Argentina vs England?

France may be out of the World Cup race, but Kylian Mbappe's biggest individual goal is still alive.

Lionel Messi’s brilliant performance in Argentina’s semifinal victory over England has reshaped the race for the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot. The Argentine captain now sits at the top of the standings, leaving many fans wondering whether Kylian Mbappe’s hopes of winning the tournament’s top scoring award are officially over.

France’s loss in the semifinals ended Mbappe’s dream of lifting the World Cup trophy, but it did not eliminate him from another individual objective. Thanks to FIFA’s tournament format, the French superstar still has one more opportunity to improve his numbers before the competition ends.

That means the Golden Boot race remains very much alive. While Messi currently holds the advantage, Mbappe has a realistic path to finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer.

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Is Kylian Mbappe out of the Golden Boot race?

No. Kylian Mbappe is still eligible to win the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot because France will play in the third-place match against England. Although Les Bleus can no longer become world champions, the additional match gives Mbappe one final opportunity to score goals and improve his tally.

Why is Lionel Messi leading the race for Golden Boot?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are currently tied with eight goals. However, FIFA’s Golden Boot tiebreakers give the advantage to the player with more assists, and Messi currently leads that category by one assist. If both players finish with the same number of goals, Messi would receive the award unless Mbappe overtakes him in the remaining match.

Who can win the Golden Boot in 2026 World Cup?

The race is not limited to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Several players could still benefit from the additional matches and that means we’re going to have a thrilling race.

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Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 goals

– 8 goals Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8 goals

– 8 goals Harry Kane (England) – 6 goals

– 6 goals Jude Bellingham (England) – 6 goals

– 6 goals Ousmane Dembele (France) – 5 goals

Which stars are officially out of the race for Golden Boot?

Not every top scorer has another opportunity. Erling Haaland, for example, has already been eliminated from Golden Boot contention because Norway will not play another match after its World Cup exit.

By contrast, Messi will have one more appearance in the World Cup final, while Mbappe will feature in the third-place game Those final 90 minutes, or more, could ultimately determine who finishes as the leading scorer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.