Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells England to ‘look in the mirror’ after World Cup loss to Argentina

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not at all pleased with England's performance in the World Cup, especially in its defeat against Argentina.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has delivered a brutal reality check to England after its painful elimination by Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. The legendary striker didn’t hold back his harsh criticism, suggesting that the Three Lions need to seriously re-evaluate their actual level.

Speaking on ESPN UK, he questioned the Three Lions path: “How many times did England beat a proper team? Can I ask the audience here? A proper team? Yesterday they played against a proper team [Argentina] in a major tournament. Winning against Norway, with all respect for Norway, it’s not a proper team…”

He continued to dissect their performance by adding: “So yes, England showed fighting spirit and mentality. But let’s be honest, they didn’t beat a proper team. Yesterday was a reality check. There are levels to these games. Levels. That’s the difference.” But despite what Zlatan says, England could continue on the same path, securing Thomas Tuchel’s position.

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A veteran’s right to critique

The Swedish icon concluded his passionate rant with a direct challenge to the squad: “Lookin the mirror and ask yourself how good are you?” This final question serves as a stinging reminder of the massive gap that still exists between England and the world’s absolute elite.

Lionel Messi of Argentina with Harry Kane of England

Ibrahimovic certainly has earned the right to voice such a strong opinion on international football. As a highly experienced veteran of the game, he has dominated domestic leagues across Europe for decades and proudly represented Sweden in two separate World Cup tournaments during his career.

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Bright horizons ahead for the Three Lions

Despite this devastating semifinal defeat against Argentina, England still has a bright future. The current squad is packed with elite young talent capable of rebounding stronger than ever. With major tournaments on the horizon, they have plenty of opportunities to lift a trophy again.