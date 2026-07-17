Pep Guardiola reportedly had verbal agreement to become England manager in World Cup

Pep Guardiola reportedly came within touching distance of becoming England manager before the 2026 World Cup.

Pep Guardiola reportedly came much closer to becoming England manager than many fans ever realized. According to a report from The Athletic, Guardiola had a verbal agreement with the FA in 2024 to take charge of the England national team.

At one stage, the deal appeared to be moving toward completion before the Manchester City boss ultimately changed his mind. Instead of leaving City, Guardiola decided to remain with the Premier League club, forcing the FA to explore other options. That search eventually led England to appoint Thomas Tuchel, who signed a contract running through UEFA Euro 2028.

Following England’s painful World Cup semifinal elimination against Argentina, where Tuchel’s tactical decisions became the subject of intense criticism, many supporters have begun wondering how different the tournament might have looked under Guardiola.

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Why didn’t Pep Guardiola become England manager?

According to the report, Pep Guardiola initially reached a verbal understanding with the FA before ultimately deciding against the move. Rather than beginning a new chapter with England, he chose to continue his project at Manchester City, where he remained one of the most successful club managers in world soccer.

That decision completely changed England’s plans. With Guardiola no longer available, the FA turned its attention to Thomas Tuchel, who accepted the job ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Could Guardiola become England’s next manager?

No. At the moment, there is no indication that Pep Guardiola will replace Thomas Tuchel following the World Cup. Tuchel remains under contract until UEFA Euro 2028, and multiple reports suggest the Football Association intends to honor that agreement despite England’s disappointing exit in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

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Could Pep Guardiola return to England’s radar?

Although Pep Guardiola is not expected to become England manager anytime soon, his name is unlikely to disappear completely. If Tuchel fails to deliver success at Euro 2028 and England once again falls short of ending its long wait for a major trophy, Guardiola could naturally emerge as one of the leading candidates ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

By then, Guardiola may be ready for a different challenge after spending decades in club soccer. For now, however, England’s future remains firmly in Tuchel’s hands, even as many fans continue to imagine what might have happened had Guardiola accepted the job two years earlier.