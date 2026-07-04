FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia on July 4: Schedule, activities and what to expect before France vs Paraguay

Planning to spend July 4 in Philadelphia before France vs. Paraguay? From the FIFA Fan Festival schedule to must-see activities and key tips, here's what fans should know before joining the World Cup celebration.

Philadelphia will be one of the busiest places in the soccer world on July 4, as thousands of supporters gather not only for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown between France and Paraguay, but also for a full day of festivities at the FIFA Fan Festival.

Set against the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations, the event at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park is designed to bring fans together with live entertainment, interactive experiences and giant-screen match broadcasts.

The Fan Festival has become one of the biggest attractions in Philly, offering much more than a place to watch soccer. Visitors can explore sponsor activations, interactive games, photo opportunities, official merchandise and more.

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What time does the FIFA Fan Festival open on July 4?

The FIFA Fan Festival in Philadelphia opens at 12:00 p.m. ET and closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 4. According to the official weekly schedule, the event at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park will operate for only four hours.

(Source: FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia)

This gives fans an opportunity to celebrate both the FIFA World Cup and Independence Day before heading to Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) for the Round of 16 showdown between France and Paraguay.

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During that window, supporters can enjoy the festival’s entertainment, interactive experiences, food vendors and fan activities while also watching the Canada vs. Morocco World Cup match, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Is the FIFA Fan Festival free to attend?

The FIFA Fan Festival is free to attend. There is no admission fee, but fans must register online in advance to receive a digital ticket. Registration helps organizers manage attendance and ensure a safe experience throughout the 39-day event.

Although entry is free, visitors should remember that security procedures are similar to those at other major sporting events. Bags may be inspected at the entrance, and prohibited items are not allowed inside the venue.

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Fans may bring one empty, reusable, non-metal water bottle that can be refilled at water stations throughout the festival. The list of prohibited items in Philadelphia is quite extensive and includes:

Weapons of any kind, including firearms, knives, ammunition and bladed weapons.

Explosives, fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics.

Pepper spray, mace, tasers and martial arts weapons.

Chains, metal rods, poles and sticks.

Hard-sided bags, luggage, suitcases, rolling duffel bags and coolers.

Glass or metal containers, including glass and metal bottles.

Outside food and beverages.

Illegal drugs and controlled substances.

Drones and remote-controlled aircraft.

Professional cameras, tripods, monopods and selfie sticks.

Laser pointers and noisemakers such as air horns.

Large umbrellas, tents and canopies.

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters and hoverboards.

Pets (except registered service animals).

Any item that security personnel considers dangerous or capable of disrupting the event.

Since France vs. Paraguay is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds, registering early and arriving well before kickoff is highly recommended. Organizers may temporarily pause entry if it reaches its maximum capacity.

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Activities at the FIFA Fan Festival Philadelphia

The FIFA Fan Festival offers much more than a place to watch soccer. Fans can enjoy live match screenings, interactive experiences, music, food, cultural performances and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

Held at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park, the festival serves as Philadelphia’s central gathering place during the FIFA World Cup, bringing together local residents and visitors from around the world in a celebration of the game.

Throughout the venue, visitors will also find sponsor activations, interactive soccer challenges, photo opportunities and the official FIFA Store, which features exclusive tournament merchandise.

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Entertainment extends beyond soccer. The Fan Festival hosts live concerts, DJ sets, performances by local artists, cultural organizations and community groups, creating an atmosphere that reflects Philadelphia’s diversity.

Although FIFA has not yet confirmed it 100%, it is believed that there will not be a live show on July 4, as the closing time has been moved up slightly so fans can head to the last match taking place in Philly.

It has been confirmed, however, that The All American Projects will perform as part of the Fan Festival Concert Series on Monday, July 13. So, without a doubt, there’s still much more to see. Check the schedule on the official website.

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What happens if it rains at the FIFA Fan Festival?

The FIFA Fan Festival is expected to remain open if it rains, but severe weather could lead to delays, temporary closures or evacuations. Light rain typically does not affect operations, although organizers monitor weather conditions.

If thunderstorms and lightning develop near the venue, officials may suspend activities and ask attendees to leave the festival until it is safe to reopen. Similar safety protocols have already been implemented in other host cities.

Fans planning to attend on July 4 should check the official Philadelphia FIFA Fan Festival schedule before leaving for Lemon Hill, as operating hours or programming can be adjusted because of weather or extreme heat.