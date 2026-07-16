Lionel Messi no longer plays in Europe. Yet another unforgettable World Cup run has suddenly reopened the biggest question of the Ballon d'Or race.

Lionel Messi has once again become the center of the soccer world after leading Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. With several match-winning performances, multiple assists, and a place among the tournament’s leading scorers, the Argentine legend has reignited one of the biggest debates in the sport: can he realistically win another Ballon d’Or?

The discussion has intensified because Messi no longer plays in Europe. Since joining Inter Miami, he has competed in Major League Soccer rather than one of Europe’s elite leagues, meaning he has not participated in the UEFA Champions League or faced the demanding week-to-week schedule that defines the top European clubs.

Even so, many supporters believe that an extraordinary World Cup campaign could outweigh those disadvantages. If Argentina wins the tournament and Messi finishes as one of its standout performers, the race for the Ballon d’Or could become far more competitive than many expected.

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Can Messi win Ballon d’Or without playing in Europe?

Yes. There is no rule requiring Ballon d’Or candidates to play for a European club. Since the award expanded its eligibility criteria in 2007, players from leagues around the world have been eligible, provided their performances are considered worthy by the international panel of journalists who vote for the award. That means Messi remains fully eligible despite playing in Major League Soccer.

Would it be fair if Messi wins 2026 Ballon d’Or?

That is where the debate becomes much more complicated. Players such as Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and other European stars have spent the season competing in domestic leagues, domestic cups, the UEFA Champions League, and international tournaments, facing one of the most demanding calendars in world soccer.

Messi, by comparison, has played in a league with fewer matches and a considerably lower overall competitive level than Europe’s top competitions. Supporters of the European candidates argue that maintaining elite performances throughout such an intense season should carry enormous weight in Ballon d’Or voting.

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On the other hand, supporters of Messi point out that the World Cup remains the biggest stage, and that exceptional performances in the tournament have historically influenced the outcome of the award.

How many Ballon d’Or awards has Messi won?

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or eight times, more than any player in football history. His victories came in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

A triumph in 2026 would extend his own record with an unprecedented ninth Ballon d’Or, adding yet another milestone to one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen.

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Could the World Cup decide the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

It certainly could. The Ballon d’Or rewards performances across the entire season, but major international tournaments have often played a decisive role when the race is close.

If Messi finishes the World Cup by captaining Argentina to another title while continuing to lead the Golden Boot race, many voters may consider those achievements impossible to ignore. Whether that will outweigh an entire season of European soccer remains one of the biggest questions ahead of this year’s Ballon d’Or vote.