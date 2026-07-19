Lionel Messi, Argentina unable to break ‘curse’ by losing 2026 World Cup vs Spain

Lionel Messi and Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at New Jersey, ending their hopes of defending the title they won in Qatar four years earlier.

The defeat not only denied Messi a second World Cup trophy, but also meant Argentina failed to overcome one of the tournament’s longest-standing statistical trends.

Despite entering the competition as the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Ranking, La Albiceleste became the latest nation to fall short of the ultimate prize. A very tough moment for them.

Advertisement

Argentina couldn’t break the FIFA ranking trend

One of the most remarkable trends in World Cup history remains intact. No team that started a World Cup ranked No. 1 in the FIFA World Ranking has ever gone on to win the tournament.

Argentina entered the 2026 World Cup at the top of the rankings after an outstanding run of results, but Spain’s victory in the final ensured the so-called “curse” survived for another edition. For Messi, it was another reminder that even one of the greatest players in soccer history could not rewrite every historical trend.

Other World Cup ‘curses’ also survived

The FIFA ranking trend was not the only statistical streak that remained alive during the 2026 World Cup. Earlier in the semifinals, Thomas Tuchel and England were eliminated by Argentina, meaning a foreign head coach has still never won a FIFA World Cup while managing a national team.

Advertisement

Another famous trend also continued after France was knocked out in the semifinals. The reigning Ballon d’Or winner has never gone on to win the FIFA World Cup, with Ousmane Dembélé unable to change that record in 2026.

History remains undefeated

The 2026 World Cup produced unforgettable moments and remarkable performances, but some of soccer’s most famous historical patterns proved impossible to break.

Messi came within one victory of ending the FIFA ranking curse, Tuchel tried to become the first foreign coach to lift the trophy, and Dembele hoped to become the first reigning Ballon d’Or winner to win the World Cup. Instead, all three trends survived, adding another chapter to the unique history and enduring myths of football’s biggest tournament.