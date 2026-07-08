⁠France vs Morocco: Head-to-head record in World Cup history

France and Morocco meet again at the FIFA World Cup. Here's their complete head-to-head record before the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

France and Morocco meet once again on the biggest stage when they face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals at Boston Stadium, renewing a rivalry that has produced one memorable World Cup encounter.

The two nations have met only once in FIFA World Cup history. That meeting came in the semifinals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where France defeated Morocco 2-0 to book their place in the final.

Morocco will now have an opportunity to avenge that defeat, while France look to maintain their perfect World Cup record against the Atlas Lions and move one step closer to another appearance in the final.

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France hold edge in historic World Cup clash

The only meeting between France and Morocco came on December 14, 2022, in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium. France secured a victory thanks to goals from Theo Hernández in the fifth minute and substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Although Morocco fell short, the Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African and Arab nation ever to reach a FIFA World Cup semifinal. Overall, France hold the advantage in the rivalry, with one World Cup victory and an unbeaten record against Morocco in FIFA’s biggest competition.

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How France and Morocco reached the quarterfinals

France, coached by Didier Deschamps, advanced through the tournament as one of their strongest teams. After an impressive group-stage campaign, Les Bleus defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 thanks to a penalty converted by Kylian Mbappe.

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Morocco, led by Mohamed Ouahbi, continued their impressive World Cup form. The Atlas Lions then earned a convincing 3–0 win over Canada in the Round of 16, with Azzedine Ounahi scoring twice to send Morocco into the quarterfinals. The winner at Boston Stadium will secure a place in the semifinals and continue its pursuit of the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.