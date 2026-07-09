England given bad news with Jarell Quansah suspended for multiple games after red card vs Mexico

In England's match against Mexico, Jarell Quansah was sent off following a reckless tackle on Jesus Gallardo, and his suspension has not only been upheld but extended.

Jarell Quansah received a red card during England’s Round of 16 match against Mexico. Despite hopes that the sanction might be overturned, FIFA has upheld the penalty and extended it.

In the second half against Mexico, Quansah committed a rash tackle on Jesus Gallardo. The foul was deemed serious foul play and resulted in a straight red card, which typically carries an automatic one-match ban.

However, FIFA decided to impose a harsher punishment. The governing body announced that Quansah has been suspended for two games despite England’s attempt to eliminate the red card, meaning he will miss the quarterfinal against Norway as well as a potential semifinal match.

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Selection headaches for England

With Quansah sidelined, England, one of the eight World Cup champions, faces significant selection issues ahead of their crucial match against Norway. The right-back position is proving to be a major headache for manager Thomas Tuchel, who questioned FIFA’s decisions on red cards:

Jarell Quansah #26 of England walks off the pitch after receiving a red card.

Reece James: Sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Tino Livramento: Ruled out of the World Cup entirely.

Ruled out of the World Cup entirely. John Stones & Ezri Konsa: Repositioned mid-game to cover the right side following Quansah’s sending-off.

Repositioned mid-game to cover the right side following Quansah’s sending-off. Djed Spence: Operates as a backup option and is currently inline to start at right-back against Norway and in a potential semifinal if England advances.

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Will Jarell Quansah be available for the final?

Yes. Jarell Quansah would be eligible to play in the World Cup Final if England reaches it. His two-game suspension covers the quarterfinal against Norway and a potential semifinal against Argentina or Switzerland.

If England fails to defeat Norway, the second match of his suspension will carry over to England’s next official fixture. However, the Three Lions’ goal is to play three more games, culminating in the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, 2026.