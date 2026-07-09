Erling Haaland embraces underdog status for Norway vs England at 2026 World Cup QF

Norway star Erling Haaland prefers England to be seen as favorites for their matchup in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Norway have become one of the great revelations of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Erling Haaland‘s great performance. By eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16, Norway have already secured their best result in a World Cup. However, the Scandinavian squad wants to go a step further in the quarterfinals against England.

Ahead of the matchup, Erling Haaland spoke to the media about England‘s status as favorites and the emotion that comes with playing in a World Cup for Norway. “I think there’s some clear favorites out there, England’s one of them,” said the Manchester City striker about the Three Lions, who are among the list of World Cup champions.

Speaking to journalists, he added: “I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads.” Norway will look to continue writing the most important page of their history when they face England for a spot in the semifinals, where an expected clash between Kane and Haaland could define the details of their performance.

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The impact on Norway

Furthermore, Haaland referred to the relevance for Norway regarding the feat they are achieving: “I definitely didn’t expect this. Even before the match against Brazil, I didn’t imagine it. Being in a quarterfinal now with Norway is something quite surprising, even for me,” he indicated.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match.

“Playing against Brazil was already something incredible for Norwegians, but beating them and then facing England in a quarterfinal is very special. If you see what is being experienced in Norway, you understand that this is not normal for us,” he added.

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With the rivals they have faced and overcome, it is already a historic path within the World Cup, and even more so for a team like Norway. Now, if it surpasses England and reaches the semifinals with an Erling Haaland who has scored 7 goals so far in his first participation, it would be pure history. It is a shame that he has beasts like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in front of him.

Norway vs England match details

The match between Norway and England will kick off at 5:00 PM ET at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11. Whoever prevails in the result will face the winner of the matchup between Argentina and Switzerland in the semifinals, which will be played a few hours later.