How many games are left in the 2026 World Cup?

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title is reaching its climax, as the tournament prepares for its biggest and most dramatic matches.

The 2026 World Cup is entering its final stretch, with just eight matches remaining before a new world champion is crowned. After the largest tournament in soccer history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, only the biggest showdowns are left.

Every remaining game is now a knockout match, meaning there is no margin for error as the race for the trophy reaches its climax. The 2026 edition has already made history as the largest FIFA World Cup ever held.

The expanded tournament featured 72 games during the group stage and 32 matches in the knockout rounds. Now, only a few matches remain before one nation lifts soccer’s most prestigious trophy.

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How many matches are left in the 2026 World Cup?

There are eight matches remaining in the tournament. Those consist of the four quarterfinals, two semifinals, the third-place playoff, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

What’s the quarterfinals schedule in 2026 World Cup?

The quarterfinals begin on Thursday with France vs Morocco. On Friday, Spain will face Belgium in one of the tournament’s marquee matchups. Saturday will feature the remaining two quarterfinals: Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland.

When are the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup?

The first semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14. The second semifinal will be played on Wednesday, July 15, with the winners advancing to the World Cup Final.

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2026 WC: When are the third-place match and the final?

The third-place match will take place on Saturday, July 18. One day later, on Sunday, July 19, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will determine the next world champion.