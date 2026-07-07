What’s the worst finish by a defending World Cup champion in tournament history?

Discover how the defending World Cup champions have fared at their lowest point, as history reveals the toughest setbacks ever suffered by a reigning titleholder.

Winning the FIFA World Cup is one of the greatest achievements in soccer, but defending the title has historically proven to be one of the sport’s toughest challenges. Several reigning champions have struggled in the following tournament, with some failing to advance beyond the group stage despite entering as favorites.

The worst performance by a defending FIFA World Cup champion belongs to France at the 2002 World Cup. After lifting the trophy in 1998, Les Bleus finished last in Group A with just one point, becoming the only defending champions in tournament history to be eliminated without scoring a single goal.

France’s disappointing campaign remains the benchmark for World Cup title defenses gone wrong, but it is far from the only reigning champion to suffer an early exit.

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The seven worst title defenses in FIFA World Cup history

1. France (2002): France’s title defense in South Korea and Japan remains the worst in FIFA World Cup history. Featuring stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, and Lilian Thuram.

France team group taken before the FIFA World Cup Finals 2002 Group A match. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Most remarkably, France failed to score a single goal, becoming the only defending FIFA World Cup champion ever eliminated in the group stage without finding the back of the net.

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2. Italy (2010): Four years after winning the 2006 World Cup, Italy endured one of the tournament’s biggest disappointments in South Africa. The Azzurri failed to win a match, drawing against Paraguay and New Zealand before losing to Slovakia to finish last in their group.

3. Spain (2014): Spain entered Brazil 2014 after dominating international soccer by winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships. However, defeats to the Netherlands (5-1) and Chile eliminated the defending champions before the knockout stage despite a victory over Australia.

4. Brazil (1966): Brazil arrived at the 1966 World Cup seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title after triumphing in 1958 and 1962. Injuries to Pelé and defeats against Hungary and Portugal sent the reigning champions home during the group stage.

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5. Italy (1950): Although the Second World War created a 12-year gap between the 1938 and 1950 tournaments, Italy entered the competition as defending champions. A victory over Paraguay was not enough, as losses to Sweden resulted in another group-stage exit.

6. Argentina (1982): After lifting their first World Cup trophy in 1978, Argentina returned four years later with Diego Maradona expected to lead another title challenge. Instead, the defending champions were eliminated after finishing bottom of their second-round group following defeats to Italy and Brazil.

7. Italy (1986): Italy entered the 1986 World Cup in Mexico hoping to defend the title won four years earlier. While the Azzurri advanced beyond the group stage, their campaign ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 defeat to France.

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Why is defending the World Cup so difficult?

Only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have successfully defended a FIFA World Cup title. Every other reigning champion has eventually fallen short in their attempt to repeat, illustrating just how difficult it is to remain at the top of international soccer.