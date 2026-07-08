The market value difference between France and Morocco’s squads ahead of 2026 World Cup quarterfinal

A staggering market value disparity sets the stage for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash between France and Morocco, underscoring the massive financial gap between the two sides on paper.

Anticipation for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals has reached a fever pitch following the conclusion of the Round of 16. Now, with the bracket officially set, tournament heavyweights France and Morocco are gearing up for a high-stakes blockbuster clash.

Ahead of this crucial quarterfinal fixture, France boast a staggering advantage in overall squad valuation. According to data from Transfermarkt, the French side carries a massive market value of $1.73 billion (€1.52 billion), completely eclipsing Morocco‘s roster valuation of $510.37 million (€447.70 million), representing a jaw-dropping financial chasm of $1.22 billion (€1.07 billion).

The primary driver behind this financial disparity is France’s absurd depth of talent, featuring superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, William Saliba, and Ousmane Dembele, who each command individual price tags north of €100 million ($114.12 million). By contrast, Morocco don’t have a single player crossing the nine-figure threshold, with Paris Saint-Germain fullback Achraf Hakimi anchoring their squad as their most valuable asset at €80 million ($91.29 million).

Advertisement

While anything can happen once the whistle blows in a World Cup knockout match, with France and Morocco having the date and place for the game locked in, this immense paper advantage bodes exceptionally well for Les Bleus. It provides a massive psychological cushion as they move past a grueling, hard-fought battle against Paraguay, a match capped off by a late, decisive moment from Mbappe to secure their advancement.

Top 5 most valuable players in both squads

To further illustrate the financial gulf separating these two quarterfinalists, here is a detailed breakdown of the top five most valuable players on each roster, with Mbappe and Hakimi in the lead:

Advertisement

France squad Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): €180.00m / $205.20m Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): €150.00m / $171.00m Desire Doué (Paris Saint-Germain): €120.00m / $136.80m William Saliba (Arsenal FC): €100.00m / $114.00m Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain): €100.00m / $114.00m



Morocco squad Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain): €80.00m / $91.20m Ayyoub Bouaddi (LOSC Lille): €50.00m / $57.00m Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven): €40.00m / $45.60m Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid): €35.00m / $39.90m Bilal El Khannouss (Leicester City): €35.00m / $39.90m

