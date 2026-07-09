Morocco’s prize money after 2026 World Cup quarterfinal elimination against France

Morocco have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after the loss against France in the quarterfinals. Still, the Atlas Lions have secured a significant financial reward for their campaign.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, and there was no place for it in the hot and humid weather conditions surrounding France and Morocco’s quarterfinal showdown. For the second straight World Cup, the Atlas Lions have been knocked out by Les Bleus with a 2-0 loss. Still, Morocco will be rewarded for its strong performance.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the FIFA Council approved a record-breaking amount in financial contributions for soccer’s biggest tournament. Naturally, this meant the winner would take home an even bigger purse in addition to immortal glory. However, it also meant those who fell short would receive a bigger consolation prize. For Morocco, money won’t ease the pain of falling at the hands of France, but it could certainly help.

Having reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, Morocco are guaranteed to finish among the top eight teams in the tournament. Thus, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) will receive $19 million (USD). Moreover, each qualified team receives a $1.5 million bonus meant to cover preparation costs.

Advertisement

As a result, Morocco will walk away with a total of $20.5 million for its quarterfinal elimination at the 2026 World Cup. How that money will be be distributed among the players on Morocco’s roster, which features several players born overseas, will depend on the terms agreed upon by the RMFF.

Developing story…