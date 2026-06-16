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France vs Senegal LIVE: Kylian Mbappe makes 2026 World Cup debut

France and Senegal open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a highly anticipated Group I clash. Follow the live minute-by-minute action, goals, and key moments.

Kylian Mbappe (left) of France and Sadio Mané of Senegal.
© Franco Arland-Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left) of France and Sadio Mané of Senegal.

France begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in a highly anticipated Group I clash, with Kylian Mbappe leading the French attack in his first appearance of the tournament. The matchup takes place at New York New Jersey Stadium, where both countries will look to make a strong start in a group that also includes Iraq and Norway.

[Watch France vs Senegal in the USA on Fubo]

The French enter the World Cup as one of the tournament favorites after cruising through UEFA qualifying. Didier Deschamps’ squad features a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent, with Mbappe, who is reportedly ready for a hypothetic rematch vs Lionel Messi, Argentina, once again expected to be the centerpiece of the attack. France are aiming to return to the final after finishing as runners-up in Qatar 2022 and are seeking their third World Cup title.

Senegal, meanwhile, arrive with ambitions of producing another memorable World Cup run. The Africans famously shocked France in their tournament debut back in 2002, earning a historic 1-0 victory that remains one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. With a talented squad and growing international experience, the Senegalese will look to challenge the French once again and make an early statement in Group I.

France vs Senegal clash in their first 2026 World Cup game in New York New Jersey

Welcome to our live blog! This time, France face Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Kylian Mbappé leading Les Bleus into his tournament debut, France enter the competition carrying high expectations and looking to start Group I with a victory. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from New York.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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