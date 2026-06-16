France vs Senegal LIVE: Kylian Mbappe makes 2026 World Cup debut

France begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in a highly anticipated Group I clash, with Kylian Mbappe leading the French attack in his first appearance of the tournament. The matchup takes place at New York New Jersey Stadium, where both countries will look to make a strong start in a group that also includes Iraq and Norway.

[Watch France vs Senegal in the USA on Fubo]

The French enter the World Cup as one of the tournament favorites after cruising through UEFA qualifying. Didier Deschamps’ squad features a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent, with Mbappe, who is reportedly ready for a hypothetic rematch vs Lionel Messi, Argentina, once again expected to be the centerpiece of the attack. France are aiming to return to the final after finishing as runners-up in Qatar 2022 and are seeking their third World Cup title.

Senegal, meanwhile, arrive with ambitions of producing another memorable World Cup run. The Africans famously shocked France in their tournament debut back in 2002, earning a historic 1-0 victory that remains one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. With a talented squad and growing international experience, the Senegalese will look to challenge the French once again and make an early statement in Group I.