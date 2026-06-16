France vs Senegal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 16, 2026

France take on Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Mbappe's team debuts against one of the best African rivals. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Senegal Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch France vs Senegal in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting contest.

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Can I watch France vs Senegal for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide qualified new users with a complimentary five-day trial.

Available nationwide on either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening whistle through every pivotal sequence and game-changing moment.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France begins its World Cup campaign in one of the standout matches of Matchday 1, looking to build on its runner-up finish in the last tournament after winning the title in 2018. Led by Kylian Mbappé, Les Bleus are among the favorites to lift the trophy.

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However, they face a difficult opening test against a Senegal side captained by Sadio Mané. Known for its resilience and competitiveness, Senegal will be aiming to pull off an early upset in a highly anticipated group-stage clash.

Sadio Mane of Senegal – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

France vs Senegal: Predicted Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé; Ousmane Dembélé.

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Senegal (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye; Ismaïla Sarr, Habib Diarra, Sadio Mané; Nicolas Jackson.

What time is the France vs Senegal match?

The match kicks off today, June 16, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM