In which city and stadium are France vs Senegal playing? Weather, attendance for WC game

Find out where France and Senegal are playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, plus the latest weather forecast and expected attendance for the Group I clash.

France and Senegal open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as part of Group I action. The matchup is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the opening round, bringing together one of the tournament favorites and one of Africa’s most accomplished national teams.

The encounter also carries historical significance. More than two decades after Senegal shocked France with a memorable victory at the 2002 World Cup, the two countries meet again on soccer’s biggest stage with valuable points at stake from the very start of the group phase.

With Iraq and Norway also competing in Group I, both countries understand the importance of making a strong first impression as they begin their pursuit of a place in the knockout rounds, and fans can check out the lineups, referee, and uniforms for France vs Senegal with Kylian Mbappe ahead of kickoff.

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What will the weather conditions be for France vs Senegal?

Weather could become a significant factor during the match. Forecasts for kickoff indicate temperatures in the high 80s Fahrenheit (low 30s Celsius), accompanied by considerable humidity throughout the afternoon.

A general view during the FIFA World Cup 2026 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Al Bello/Getty Images

Those conditions have prompted concerns about player fatigue and heat management, particularly given the intensity expected from both sides. Tournament organizers and team medical staffs will closely monitor conditions before and during the match.

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What attendance is expected for France vs Senegal?

A massive crowd is anticipated for the Group I opener. The World Cup configuration of New York New Jersey Stadium allows for approximately 82,500 spectators, and expectations are that the venue could be close to capacity.

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With France drawing global attention and Senegal bringing a passionate fan base, the atmosphere is expected to be one of the most vibrant of the tournament’s opening week.