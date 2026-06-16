Mbappe becomes France’s all-time top scorer but remains far from Ronaldo’s international goals record

Kylian Mbappe made history for France's national team with his first goal in the 2026 World Cup, but it's still far away from Cristiano Ronaldo's international goals record.

Kylian Mbappe debuted in the 2026 World Cup with a brace, which puts him as France’s all-time top scorer. However, when compared to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international goals record, it’s still a long way to go.

Mbappe reached 58 goals for France in 99 games. He has now surpassed Olivier Giroud, who scored 57 in 137 games, Mbappe is scoring at a much blistering pace. Antoine Griezmann isn’t playing for France in the World Cup, but also has a lot of goals for Les Bleus.

As for Ronaldo‘s record, he’s scored 143 international goals for Portugal in 228 games played. Hence, Mbappe is almost 100 goals short of that record. Given that Mbappe is just 27 years old, he has time, but it’s still too many goals to reach him.

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Mbappe is also nearing the World Cup record

Now, Mbappe has scored 14 goals in the World Cup stage right now. This puts him just two goals behind the World Cup all-time leading scorer Miroslav Klose. Mbappe is well on pace to become the record-holder in this statistic too.

MAGIC MBAPPÉ 🇫🇷



He scores his first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for France pic.twitter.com/HcLPFkkp4X — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 16, 2026

For instance, Mbappe has easily surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup goals. Ronaldo has just eight goals in 22 World Cup matches. Both Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored hattricks at the world’s stage, though Mbappe did it in a final, while CR7 did it in a group stage.

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France’s top 5 all-time leading scorers?

With Mbappe and Giroud now tied atop of the list, one must wonder who round up the top five. After all, France is a perennial powerhouse in international soccer, and has had many historic players.