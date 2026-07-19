Gianni Infantino’s profile: Nationality, age, and more about the FIFA president

Learn more about FIFA president Gianni Infantino, including his age, nationality, career, biggest achievements, and the major changes he has introduced since 2016.

Gianni Infantino has served as FIFA president since February 2016, overseeing one of the most transformative periods in the organization’s history. During his tenure, world soccer’s governing body has expanded its flagship tournaments, increased commercial revenues, and introduced several structural reforms aimed at growing the game globally.

Born in Brig, Switzerland, Infantino has combined a legal background with decades of experience in sports administration. Before becoming FIFA president, he spent more than 15 years at UEFA, including nearly seven years as the organization’s General Secretary.

His presidency has brought major changes to international soccer, from expanding the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams to launching a revamped FIFA Club World Cup, while also drawing criticism over governance decisions and FIFA’s growing commercial influence.

Advertisement

How old is Gianni Infantino?

Gianni Infantino is 56 years old. He was born on March 23, 1970, in Brig, Switzerland, to Italian parents. He earned a law degree from the University of Fribourg before beginning his career in sports administration.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Prior to joining UEFA, he worked as General Secretary of the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), helping establish the foundation for his rise within international soccer governance.

Advertisement

What is Gianni Infantino’s nationality?

Infantino holds Swiss, Italian, and Lebanese citizenship. Although he was born and raised in Switzerland, his family has Italian roots, and he later also obtained Lebanese citizenship through his family heritage.

He is also known for his multilingual abilities, speaking Italian, French, German, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic, allowing him to communicate directly with federations from around the world.

Gianni Infantino’s biggest achievements as FIFA president

Since taking office in 2016, Infantino has overseen several of the most significant changes in modern FIFA history. Among his biggest initiatives was the expansion of the FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, beginning with the 2026 tournament, increasing the competition to 104 matches and introducing a new Round of 32.

Advertisement

He also led the creation of the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, while significantly increasing FIFA’s commercial revenues and expanding investment through the FIFA Forward Programme, which distributes funding to all 211 member associations to support football development.

Infantino’s administration also introduced the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system into FIFA competitions, reformed parts of the international transfer system, and expanded both men’s and women’s FIFA tournaments.

Why has Infantino’s presidency generated criticism?

Despite FIFA’s financial growth and tournament expansion, Infantino’s presidency has also faced criticism. Some critics argue that FIFA has become increasingly centralized under his leadership, pointing to the organization’s control over funding distribution and governance decisions. Others have questioned rising ticket prices, controversial disciplinary rulings, and FIFA’s growing commercial priorities.

Advertisement

SurveyHow would you describe Gianni Infantino's impact as FIFA president? How would you describe Gianni Infantino's impact as FIFA president? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Supporters, meanwhile, credit Infantino with stabilizing FIFA following the corruption scandals that preceded his election in 2016, while expanding opportunities for more nations to compete on the world’s biggest stage.