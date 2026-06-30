What did Gianni Infantino and fans chant before Mexico vs Ecuador at 2026 World Cup?

Before the game between Mexico and Ecuador started, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the fans in attendance chanted something before the anthems.

After a one-hour delay, Mexico vs Ecuador entered kickoff protocol, but before the anthems of each nations were sang, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the fans embarked on a new chant.

It was a “no están solos” chant. This translates to “you’re not alone.” The chant was made in support of Venezuela, a country in South America that has been affected massively by earthquakes in recent days. Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined the fans.

Hence, it was the whole Azteca Stadium proclaiming their support for a fellow nation. Subsequently, the teams sang their anthems and the game kicked off normally. It’s uplifting to see the fans’ energy despite the Mexico vs Ecuador game getting delayed by weather.

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Venezuela’s earthquake toll

In what has become a really tragic event, it’s been reported by UNICEF that the death toll has surpassed 2,000 people. Also, more than two million require aid of some kind. While there is support shown in the 2026 World Cup, it remains to be seen if FIFA takes additional steps to help.

BONITA HOMENAGEM:



Antes do jogo entre México e Equador começar, torcedores, no Estádio Azteca, entoaram cânticos em solidariedade à Venezuela:



"No estan solos (não estão sozinhos)".



Já são pelo menos 1943 mortos pelo terremoto 😥



Os venezuelanos, irão precisar da AJUDA DE… pic.twitter.com/1H1bXtxQTN — EL NEWS (@EsquerdaLibre) July 1, 2026

After all, FIFA has been known to aid in some humanitarian crisis. This moment personally struck Gianni Infantino, which might prompt him to make moves towards helping the cause.

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FIFA has precedents aiding in instances like Venezuela’s

FIFA has a history of directly responding to natural disasters and conflicts. For example, the organization donated millions in immediate aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. They also launched an initial allocation to assist displaced people in Sudan.

FIFA established the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund to raise $100 million targeting poverty and access to quality education for children globally. Hence, there is a probability that FIFA takes some of this funds to help in Venezuela.