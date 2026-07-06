Gianni Infantino admits Donald Trump called over Folarin Balogun ban but denies influence in FIFA decision

Seeking to clarify the unprecedented fallout surrounding Donald Trump’s phone calls and Folarin Balogun's FIFA suspension, Gianni Infantino has addressed the situation to diffuse a controversy clouding the 2026 World Cup.

Folarin Balogun’s sudden disciplinary reprieve from FIFA has ignited a firestorm of controversy across the soccer world. In an attempt to quell mounting speculation regarding political interference—specifically a personal phone call from Donald Trump reportedly lobbying for the USMNT star—FIFA President Gianni Infantino released an official statement to clarify the governing body’s stance.

“I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies,” Infantino stated, confirming the high-level dialogue.

Infantino went on to distance his executive office from the controversial ruling, emphasizing that disciplinary adjustments fall outside his purview. “FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations,” he wrote.

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Closing his statement, the FIFA chief urged the global soccer community to respect the verdict, acknowledging the naturally polarizing nature of such high-stakes decisions. “Sometimes I am surprised by them. Sometimes I agree with them, and sometimes I disagree. What I always do, however, is respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them,“ Infantino added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino:



“I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance.



“FIFA’s judicial… pic.twitter.com/FzeWuMQIXf — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 6, 2026

Belgian FA expresses ‘deep concern’ over overturned ban

The Royal Belgian Football Association did not hold back in the wake of FIFA’s sudden U-turn, releasing a pointed statement expressing “deeply concern” over the governing body’s opaque disciplinary procedures in the eleventh hour before kickoff.

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Adding fuel to the fire, Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia took a sarcastic tone during his pre-match press conference, mocking the distraction just as kit assignments were finalized for today’s blockbuster clash.

USA camp react, led by Trump and Pochettino

The controversy only intensified after Trump publicly touted his communication with Infantino regarding Balogun‘s red card, transforming a sporting disciplinary matter into a full-blown geopolitical talking point.

On the pitch, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino openly celebrated the decision to reinstate his star striker. Balogun’s availability is a massive boost for an American frontline that has relied heavily on his elite production throughout the tournament.

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With captain Christian Pulisic also publicizing his support for the ruling, the USMNT is channeling the outside noise as motivation. However, the unprecedented bureaucratic drama ensures that today’s high-stakes knockout match will be played under a heavy cloud of scrutiny.