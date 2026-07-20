Lamine Yamal, Spain add fuel to the fire after Leandro Paredes’ fight with Gavi at 2026 World Cup

After the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina ended in a brawl involving Leandro Paredes, Eric Garcia, and Gavi, the matter was brought back during La Roja’s celebrations in Madrid. As Lamine Yamal and the rest of the team toured the Spanish capital on a roofless, double-decker bus, the wonderkid pointed to a humorous sign referencing the fight.

“Soirée of the Year VII: Paredes vs. Gavi,” the sign, which Fabian Ruiz first held before handing it to Yamal, read. Moreover, Yamal looked at the camera, pointed to his eye, and said: “We’ll see each other.”

😳✍️ ATENCIÓN al cartel que mostró Lamine Yamao durante los festejos de España por el Mundial: 'VELADA DE BOXEO entre Gavi y Leandro Paredes'. pic.twitter.com/SX0it683fq — Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) July 20, 2026

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Although it all happened in a festive mood, Spain‘s provocation was clear, as the postgame incident wasn’t forgotten. To the victor belong the spoils, and it’s clear Yamal, who won his first World Cup at 19, and Spain will be having the last laugh. Similar scenes were seen when Argentina won the 2022 World Cup, as Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez celebrated with a baby doll featuring Kylian Mbappe’s face. Argentina also mocked Colombia’s fan song after their win at the 2024 Copa America.

Now, they are on the losing side and are getting a taste of their own medicine. Still, Argentines are used to far worse provocations in their soccer culture and have also been mocked by Germany after the 2014 World Cup final loss. It’s all give and take. This time, Argentina couldn’t get it done and must take it on the chin.

Context behind Yamal’s sign

The “Soirée of the Year” (La Velada del Año) is an amateur boxing event held by Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, in which social media celebrities from all over the world put on the gloves and box. The sixth annual edition will be held on July 25 in Sevilla, Spain.

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Because the timing is too tight, the sign Yamal held during the 2026 World Cup parade was aimed at next year’s event, joking that Paredes and Gavi should battle it out in a boxing match in 2027. Even if they wanted to, though, it would be quite difficult for Paredes, who reportedly played through a rib injury at the 2026 World Cup, to participate.

For the time being, Paredes and Gavi have yet to break their silence and speak on the incident—if they ever do so—but it’s clear the rest of the players on Spain’s 2026 World Cup-winning roster are taking it lightly and joking about the matter.

Spain celebrate, Argentina grieve

The celebrations are only beginning, and as they continue, it’s possible Argentina will be on the receiving end of more shots from the Spanish side. Buckle up, it’s going to be a long celebration on Monday in sunny and warm Madrid, as a rainy, cold, and gray Buenos Aires will hear the repercussions.